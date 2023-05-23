National planning underway for drought preparedness

Australia’s rural communities, First Nations people and the agricultural sector will be the focus of new consultation for the government policy response to and preparedness for drought.

A second round of consultation on the federal drought plan is underway, with minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry Murray Watt calling for direct conversations with local communities as it is being developed.

“The landscape has changed significantly since the Drought Response, Resilience and Preparedness Plan was released in 2019 — so a review was needed — and as we head towards our next El Niño cycle, drought preparedness is essential,” Watt said in a statement.

“We want to make sure the plan is useful for farmers and rural communities, and we are consulting with stakeholders further to make sure the plan is fit-for-purpose.”

The government recently published its national plan review, which considered new “hands-on approaches” to managing drought and made 18 recommendations.

The minister said more than 100 farming, community, environmental and other organisations had their say in reviewing the current plan so far.

He also noted the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry would work with the National Farmers’ Federation to host the next National Drought Forum in Rockhampton later in September.

“Policy makers and support organisations will come together at that forum,” Watt said.

“It’s a chance to hear stakeholder’s views on how to face challenges that accompany drought, like mental health impacts, climate change and sustainable agriculture, and the contribution of First Nations People to drought policy.”

In June the Future Drought Fund will also hold a science-to-practice forum for farmers to share. Farmers are using innovative tools and practices to build drought resilience and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

“Good policy doesn’t happen in a vacuum, I encourage anyone with an interest in sustainable, climate-smart agriculture to get involved and have their voice heard,” the minister said.

