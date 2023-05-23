AEC tells senate estimates referendum pamphlets will be what is provided, warts and all

Australian electoral commissioner Tom Rogers told senate estimates that the AEC will include in the referendum pamphlet exactly what parliament sent to it.

For the upcoming Voice referendum, Australia’s first since 1999, the AEC will be responsible for producing and distributing Yes/No pamphlets arguing the case for each side. The contents of these pamphlets will be written by parliamentarians on either side of the debate, not the commission.

Rogers was asked whether the AEC would correct errors like typos in what parliament provides.

“That is my understanding, senator, even a spelling check or grammatical error, whatever is provided by parliament will be exactly what is sent out,” the commissioner said.

The reason why this is important for Rogers is he does not want the AEC to appear to take a side in the referendum.

“We will be printing as provided by those committees and not making any editorial decisions, including layout,” the commissioner said at senate estimates.

“But I’m very conscious [of] the need for me not to intervene in that process so there’s not even a perception that somehow the AEC is involved in promoting one case and not the other,” he continued.

The AEC told senate estimates the indicative costs of the Yes/No in the upcoming referendum pamphlets were around $10 to $12 million.

Rogers added the AEC was planning on providing every MP and senator with information “in great detail” on the process in the “next week or so”.

“It’ll be a process to ensure that there is an exact copy of what’s provided to us is printed and that everyone’s satisfied that that’s exactly what occurs,” Rogers said.

Given the AEC will have to translate the pamphlets into different languages, including First Nations languages, the commissioner added the translation process will be easier if the wording of the pamphlets are as clear as possible.

“Particularly [with] translated information, some concepts just don’t translate across many languages,” the commissioner said.

“So if there was a plea, [it’s] that the simplicity of the argument in those cases is very important.”

During the last election, AEC translated 33 culturally and linguistically diverse languages and 20 Indigenous languages.

For the Voice referendum, the AEC said it would be providing audio file versions of the pamphlets for First Nations languages that are orally-based.

The commissioner said the February introduction of a Medicare card as an accepted form of identification had resulted in a “huge boost” of people being enrolled.

“Something like 13% of all enrollment transactions now are occurring with using Medicare cards as evidence identity, that doesn’t just assist remote communities,” Rogers said.

“That’s just the whole range of people who may not otherwise have access to those identity documents, including people [who] are eligible Australians who are overseas.”

