VPS gives government workplaces okay marks for organisational climate, feelings of safety climb

If the Victorian Public Sector were scored like a university exam, the latest ‘people matter’ survey achieved a credit average for how government employees feel about their workplace integrity, service delivery and innovation.

Key findings from the voluntary survey of 87,178 public sector workers showed 67% felt their organisation fairly and equitably operated, implemented policy and delivered services.

Another 74% felt their workgroup operated to deliver quality services; 68% said they felt their organisation’s operations were innovative; and 75% said they felt safe and confident to raise mistakes, concerns and poor behaviour without fear of retribution.

To determine sentiment toward organisational integrity, survey responses of either ‘agree’ or ‘strongly agree’ to the following statements were combined to land on a percentage:

I believe the promotion processes in my organisation are fair

I believe the recruitment processes in my organisation are fair

I have an equal chance at promotion in my organisation

My organisation does not tolerate improper conduct

My organisation encourages employees to act in ways that are consistent with human rights

My organisation encourages respectful workplace behaviours

My organisation is committed to earning a high level of public trust

My organisation takes steps to eliminate bullying, harassment and discrimination.

The public service achieved the second-highest score of 70% for organisational integrity behind the water and land management portfolio which scored 71%. The entire Victorian public sector achieved a score of 67%, equivalent to a solid university credit.

“We need the community to have high trust in how we work and what we do, through fair and respectful treatment of employees, clients and stakeholders,” the report said of organisational integrity.

Workforce perception of quality service delivery was also measured by the survey, which found the public service regarded the standard of its service delivery as higher than other categories’ self-perception.

A total of 79% of public servants reported they either ‘agreed’ or ‘strongly agreed’ that their workgroup acted fairly and without bias; had clear lines of responsibility, provided high-quality advice and services; and used resources well. Public servants were defined in the survey as including the nine state departments, Victoria Police and 46 authorities and offices.

“To deliver quality services employees need to be motivated, make impartial decisions and have clear accountabilities.

“The public sector must provide high-quality services in a timely way to meet the needs of Victorians,” the survey report said.

Victoria’s 2022 state of its public sector report was published last month. The annual data is collated and published as a requirement of the Public Administration Act 2004.

In terms of feeling safe to speak up, public servants reported higher confidence in doing so this year (80% in 2022 compared to 73% in 2021). This sentiment was gauged based on responses to statements that agreed to feeling culturally safe at work; safe to challenge inappropriate behaviour at work; and that colleagues were able to bring up problems and tough issues in the workgroup.

“Organisations with psychologically safe cultures empower employees to: report integrity issues; report and respond to negative behaviour; remedy mistakes; and improve performance,” the report said.

The Mandarin previously reported on other survey findings that showed 82% of public servants felt their managers contributed to a positive organisational experience, and that 84% of all respondents said they agreed that their direct manager showed leadership and fostered an environment for engagement.

Another 75% said they felt supported by their direct manager, and 63% said they were supported by senior leaders in their organisation and felt they communicated well.

A significant portion of survey respondents — 66% across the public sector — shared that they did not plan to continue working in their current organisation over the next five years.

