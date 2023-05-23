Gorman to be assistant minister for the public service in ministry changes

Patrick Gorman will be appointed parliamentary secretary to the minister for the public service, as part of three ministerial appointments.

The role is also known as the assistant minister for the public service, with Gorman retaining his appointment as assistant minister to the prime minister as well.

“Thank you [prime minister] Anthony Albanese for announcing today my appointment as assistant minister for the public service,” Gorman said.

“Looking forward to working with [public service minister] Katy Gallagher in delivering stronger foundations for a better future.”

From Western Australia, Gorman previously announced the name change of the Office of Best Practice Regulation to the Office of Impact Analysis in November last year.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese intends to make the recommendation to the governor-general, amongst several other appointments. The governor-general has already agreed to a swearing-in ceremony for the changes.

Meanwhile, Dr Andrew Leigh will be appointed assistant minister for employment on top of the existing appointment as assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury.

In addition to administering Treasury, he will administer the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.

“As an ANU professor, labour economics was one of my main areas of research,” Leigh said of the appointment.

“I’ve known Tony Burke MP since 1991, and am chuffed to be working with him as assistant minister for employment, to deliver an economy with the well-paying [and] secure jobs Australians deserve.”

While Anthony Chisholm will remain assistant minister for regional development, his appointment will change from parliamentary secretary to the minister for regional development, local government and territories to the parliamentary secretary to the minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government.

Chisholm’s appointment as assistant minister for education will remain the same.

“The new appointments will support our work in delivering stronger foundations for a better future,” Albanese said.

READ MORE:

Budget 2023: Chalmers, Gallagher grease and tighten public service systems to squeeze efficiency