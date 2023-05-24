Consider debarment to deter consultancies from breaching integrity

Earlier this month, the World Bank issued a debarment notice against a mining company.

The company had behaved fraudulently, and the notice declared it ineligible to be awarded or otherwise benefit from a World Bank-financed contract or to be nominated as a subcontractor, consultant, manufacturer or supplier, or service provider of an otherwise eligible firm being awarded a World Bank-financed contract.

This is to be in effect for three years, or until the company demonstrates it has lifted its game and complied with various conditions.

With the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) coming into operation soon, and with a call for a senate inquiry into the behaviour of consultants, it is time to think about a range of sanctions for poor behaviour by contractors who undertake work for the commonwealth government.

Many international organisations have sanctions regimes.

The World Bank, for example, has a range of administrative sanctions against firms or individuals who have engaged in fraud, corruption, coercion, collusion or obstruction (referred to collectively as Sanctionable Practices) in connection with World Bank-financed projects. Within the World Bank are five possible administrative sanctions:

Debarment Debarment with Conditional Release Conditional Non-Debarment Public Letter of Reprimand Restitution

These actions are administered by the Office of Suspension and Debarment, which offers the firms and individuals involved an opportunity to respond to the allegations against them.

In Australia, we have no consistent regime of administrative sanctions, although options have been raised in the past. For example, in 2021, Western Australia published regulations on the debarment of suppliers.

In 2020, the Australian Law Reform Commission produced an extensive report on Corporate Criminal Responsibility (ALRC Report 136). This report recommended a national debarment regime (Rec 15, p.352) and noted that “allowing criminally convicted corporations to enter into government contracts may undermine public trust in government, endanger public health and safety and increase the risk of misuse of public funds”. (“may undermine”?)

The key here is the use of the words “criminally convicted”. Most corruption actions are more likely to involve ethical breaches or actions that lack integrity rather than be criminal fraud. This is the dilemma facing anti-corruption agencies. They do not have (nor should they have) prosecutorial power. But they do need to bark loudly.

Make it real

Deterrence via debarment is one possible mechanism.

Classical criminological theory assumes that people behave badly because the benefits of lawbreaking outweigh the consequences or costs associated with being caught and convicted. Things are not always as rational as this. Threats of legal sanctions and penalties are not effective in cultures that are weak and where the sense of entitlement is strong. Also, deterrence theory does not work when the transgression is not reported or prosecuted.

A technique frequently discussed is that of deferred prosecution. In essence, an agreement is reached that the transgressor is not prosecuted now, but if they do not adhere to certain conditions, and do not show demonstrable improvements in their practice, they will be prosecuted and the full book will be thrown at them. When this is used in the US, the company in question has to hire an independent auditor (usually at great expense) and that auditor reports to the government agency.

Most transgressions would not stand up in a criminal court, but academic research shows that debarment can deter contractors through the possible denial of government contracts.

For all its failings, the United States has a federal government debarment list. Known as the Excluded Parties List System (EPLS), it is administered by the General Services Administration. The EPLS identifies suppliers and vendors that are excluded from receiving federal contracts, certain subcontracts, and some types of federal financial and non-financial assistance.

The World Bank also publishes a list of firms and individuals that have violated the bank’s fraud and corruption provisions and thus cannot receive contracts from the bank.

A published debarment list has features that work towards integrity in government and better governance. These include transparency, public data, tracking and vetting, and deterrence, all of which enhance accountability. It is an important step towards efficiency and effectiveness and is really about integrity and fairness.

The establishment of the NACC in Australia is a very important first step, and much of its activity will focus on individuals who are alleged to have behaved corruptly. There is another dimension, and that is the range of contractors who have rich pickings from the commonwealth government and who operate in an environment that assumes they will always behave with integrity.

