Big Four integrity for rent

Five years ago, we wrote a history of the so-called ‘Big Four’ accounting firms: PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Deloitte, KPMG and EY. Noting the fundamental tensions in the current Big Four business model, we stuck our necks out in predicting at the end of our book that, by 2023, something would have to give.

Recently, this prediction has come true for at least two of the Big Four. Over the past 18 months, EY has gone a long way down the road towards a radical demerger. And now PwC finds itself on the verge of what evolutionary biologists call an extinction-level event.

The most recent trouble at PwC began when one of its tax partners — privy to secret information about Australian government plans to tackle tax avoidance — shared this information with other PwC partners, who used it to market tax minimisation services to large corporate clients.

When the leak was discovered the matter quickly escalated. The CEO — copied on emails about the secret information — has stepped down. Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy has asked the Australian Federal Police to consider a criminal investigation into the matter. PwC partners from the US and elsewhere have flown to Australia to help contain the fallout.

The episode highlighted not only cultural and ethical problems but also structural ones.

Over the past century, the Big Four have grown rapidly, with most of the recent growth coming from an ambitious program of diversification. From unglamorous roots in auditing and accounting, the firms have expanded with enthusiasm into much racier management consulting and — more recently — real estate, marketing, HR, technology and corporate finance. There seem to be few business lines that the Big Four avoid.

The diversification was largely opportunistic. To the extent it had a theoretical underpinning, it was part of a drive towards a ‘supermarket’ or ‘soup to nuts’ offering — a holistic service philosophy that in other sectors has been proven to be a really bad idea.

The current predicaments of EY and PwC can both be traced to the deep-seated conflicts this diversification drive has created.

Big Four services can be grouped into audit, advisory and tax. (There is inevitable fuzziness to this taxonomy. For example, some modes of auditing involve improvement advice; and some modes of management consulting involve methods akin to audits.)

The firm’s pro-social, integrity-focused activities such as auditing and forensic investigations sprinkle magic dust — and a helpful veneer of integrity — over business lines with little or no claim to adding to social welfare, such as work helping companies to minimise taxes.

The EY split was aimed at separating auditing from conflicting service lines. And the PwC situation arose because conflicting sets of functions were performed under the one roof.

The PwC affair is of course not the first of its kind, even for PwC. In the 1990s and 2000s, Caterpillar Inc. reportedly paid PwC US$55 million to establish a tax arrangement that shifted profits from the US to Switzerland, delivering tax savings estimated at more than US$2.4 billion.

PwC partner Thomas F. Quinn, who helped design the Caterpillar scheme, told a colleague that they had to ‘create a story’ and ‘put some distance’ between Caterpillar’s US managers and the company’s Swiss spare-parts business. ‘Get ready to do some dancing,’ Quinn famously confided.

The other Big Four firms have had their share of tax scandals — some of them at least as serious as the current PwC one.

In 2005, for example, the US Department of Justice accused KPMG of marketing tax shelters that were ‘abusive’ and ‘fraudulent’. KPMG agreed to pay US$456 million in penalties and settlements, in exchange for a deferred prosecution agreement with Justice and the IRS. That was the historic agreement that stopped the Big Four from shrinking to a Big Three.

In another episode, Deloitte was accused of failing adequately to consider the public interest in its advice on the accounting treatment of a client’s tax losses. In court, however, Deloitte’s QC argued that tax advisers must focus on the interests of their clients, not those of the public.

In November 2013, the development charity ActionAid accused Deloitte of advising large businesses on the use of Mauritius to avoid potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in tax.

That same year, a British parliamentary committee issued a damning report on the role of large accounting firms in UK tax avoidance. Several multinationals with sizeable UK business had paid hardly any corporate tax. Revenue authorities were fighting an unwinnable battle against sophisticated tax avoidance advice.

The four firms employ nearly 9,000 people and earn £2 billion from their tax work in the UK, and earn around US$25 billion from this work globally. HMRC, the British tax authority, has far fewer resources. In the area of transfer pricing alone there are four times as many staff working for the four firms than for HMRC.

When the Big Four insisted they no longer sold the aggressive tax-avoidance schemes they’d marketed a decade earlier, the committee responded with incredulity:

While this may be the case, we believe they have simply moved to advising on other forms of tax avoidance which are profitable for their clients; such as the complex operating models they offer to major corporate clients to minimise tax by exploiting the lowest international tax rates. The four firms have developed internal guidelines on where the line between tax planning and aggressive avoidance lies, but these principles do not stop them selling schemes with as little as a 50% chance of succeeding if challenged in court. Clearly, HMRC has to consider the risk to the taxpayer of a protracted legal battle. It would appear that firms and tax avoiders are taking advantage of the constraints under which HMRC is obliged to operate.

The parliamentary committee criticised the firms’ cosy relationship with government, a relationship that created the perception that the firms wielded ‘undue influence on the tax system which they use to their advantage’.

The Big Four had seconded expert consultants to the revenue authorities, ‘to provide technical advice on changes to tax laws’. The consultants were ‘poacher, turned gamekeeper, turned poacher again’. Similar claims have been made during the current PwC affair.

Today, the Big Four dominate the global tax-avoidance industry; tax played a big part in the Big Four’s total revenue of more than US$189 billion last year.

This year, the international demerger talks at EY reportedly broke down because the firm’s leaders could not agree on what to do with tax-related services — a fact that underlines the importance of tax in the firm’s overall activities.

Big Four tax-avoidance services are estimated to cost taxpayers well over US$1 trillion per year in lost revenue — and therefore in commensurately higher taxes and reduced services.

As we said in 2018, something has to give.

