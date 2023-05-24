DAFF officials shed light on unsolicited PwC proposal in senate estimates

More details on the circumstances of an “unsolicited proposal” from consultancy firm PwC have been revealed during a senate estimates hearing for the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

The unsolicited proposal was contained in an ANAO report, which said the Enterprise Program Management Office (EPMO) found an IT solution was offered to the then-named DAWE as a result of insights a strategic partner had received from executive leadership team meetings.

Speaking during senate estimates, DAFF deputy secretary Cindy Briscoe said the proposal came through email from a PwC consultant to the department’s IT area.

“[The email] acknowledged that their colleague had provided feedback, that in a recent executive leadership team meeting, there was a discussion around — in this case it was grants — and that ‘we believe we have some products that may be able to assist’,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe continued to tell senate estimates the email came from a different part of PwC, leading the department to conclude that information from the senior leadership meeting was passed on elsewhere.

The public servant added advice was sought by the department, which said it would be a “perceived conflict of interest because it didn’t actually result in any harm from any confidential information being leaked”.

DAFF secretary Andrew Metcalfe added the way the unsolicited proposal had been handled showed how carefully the department was managing the PwC contract.

“On that occasion, we were not happy with what the firm did and we let them know that,” the secretary said.

Metcalfe also said the issue was not something he regarded as “inherently confidential or classified”.

Briscoe said, after seeking advice, the department had a meeting with PwC and then wrote to PwC with the department’s views.

Earlier in senate estimates, it was revealed DAFF had 11 current engagements with PwC for close to $6 million ($5.951 million) from 1 July 2022 to 31 March 2023.

They are, as outlined during estimates:

Evaluation of the Indigenous rangers biosecurity program – $272,000

Biosecurity, investment and compliance reform – $500,000

Livestock traceability – $1.6 million

Biosecurity control view at international airports – $289,000

Strategic support for the agricultural traceability alliance – $1 million

Biosecurity trial of new arrangements in Port Melbourne – $628,000

National residue survey for 2022/23 – $20,000

Biosecurity cost recovery funding strategy – $495,000

Cargo service delivery – $377,000

Electronic certification strategy – $197,000

National advisory strategy implementation – $573,000

Contracts the government has with the Big Four consulting firms have been raised across these senate estimates as the ties government has with consulting firms are under the spotlight in the aftermath of the PwC confidential tax leak scandal.

READ MORE:

Senators to probe government action on PwC scandal