Free-range NSW councils spared supervision, regulatory rod, damning audit warns

They say that all politics is local, but when it comes to local government, a little knowledge has become a dangerous thing after the New South Wales Audit Office issued a report card roasting state oversight body the Office of Local Government (OLG) over its free-range approach to regulating councils.

In a bruising assessment that essentially found councils are being left to their own devices for lack of regulatory supervision, the Auditor found “the Office of Local Government in the Department of Planning and Environment (the department) does not conduct effective, proactive monitoring to enable timely risk-based responses to council performance and compliance issues.”

It’s a far cry from the Baird government’s now infamous intervention into the local government sector and the widely reviled amalgamation push in 2016 that rammed together 42 of NSW’s then 151 councils to whittle the numbers down to 128.

The push was led by the OLG, then a statutory agency, but since downgraded into “a business unit within the department that advises the minister for local government and exercises delegated functions of the secretary of the Department of Planning and Environment under the Local Government Act.” To the victor go the soils.

Now widely regarded as an unproductive mess, one of the key reasons for the mergers — aside from alleged efficiencies that never really materialised — was better oversight and governance by shrinking council numbers. That falls primarily to OLG, and the auditor ain’t happy.

“Council performance and compliance varies and a range of issues continue across the local government sector — some significant — that can impact on councils’ operations and sustainability,” the report said.

It found that while “the department recognises that an effective and efficient sector is ‘crucial to the economic and social wellbeing of communities across the State,’” OLG “does not routinely review the results of its regulatory activities to improve its approaches.”

“The OLG has also not clearly defined and communicated its regulatory role to ensure that its priorities are well understood,” which sounds rather like it’s been stuck in the naughty corner.

“Inadequate performance measurement and reporting on its regulatory activities is a significant transparency and accountability issue, and the OLG cannot demonstrate that it is effectively regulating the local government sector.”

It might not matter so much, other than NSW councils seem to have an almost permanent seat reserved for them at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

“In addition to Auditor-General reports, issues relating to council performance and compliance have been identified in public inquiries commissioned by the Minister for Local Government and investigations by the New South Wales Audit Office and Office of Local Government (OLG),” the audit report observed.

“Challenges and opportunities related to the operations and sustainability of the local government sector have also been reported by the sector and identified in reports by NSW government agencies such as the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.”

Councils do go broke, and several NSW local government have been put into “administration” — where the state government sacks the council and brings in its own administrators — to run the show until the mess is cleaned up.

Sometimes councils just don’t have the resources to remain financially viable with their rates base. Floods, fires and climate change have all destroyed homes and infrastructure in many councils, making them reliant on state and federal relief.

In NSW rate rises are also capped, with the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal giving the yea or nay on rate hikes.

Then there’s the evergreen topic of councillor misconduct, guaranteed to get front-page coverage, like massages booked on council expense cards on overseas visits.

“A 2022 review of the councillor misconduct framework made 49 recommendations, including to develop a new accountability framework for dealing with councillor misconduct,” The audit report noted.

“It was outside the scope of this audit to assess the framework or the 2022 review. It is the responsibility of the department to consider the relevance of findings and recommendations from the review, and any relevant reform activities, when implementing recommendations made in this Audit Office report.”

Good luck with that.

READ MORE:

NSW local government spot check as council demerged