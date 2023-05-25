WA launches global best practice IP policy

The state government hopes public sector innovation in Western Australia will be nurtured via a new intellectual property (IP) policy.

The outcomes-focused policy guides public sector agencies on IP management and commercialisation.

In a statement, minister for state development Roger Cook said the policy would help the government achieve its vision for a strong and diversified economy. The policy recognises IP such as artwork, designs, images, inventions, symbols and written names as a state asset.

“In support of the WA Innovation Strategy, this new IP Policy will also continue to forge Western Australia’s reputation as a state that fosters entrepreneurship and encourages innovation in both the public and private sectors,” Cook said.

“It will support and develop growth of the state’s priority sectors, attract investment and bring new talent into the WA public sector.”

Under the new policy, government agencies will receive guidance on how IP is created, managed and used so that it can be commercialised when it is “appropriate and viable”.

The policy also covers responsible IP protection, ownership of government IP, divestment and the appropriate reward and recognition of WA public sector employees who develop significant and valuable IP.

According to Cook, the IP guidelines should form part of a suite of other policy reforms backing innovation. These include the development of biodiscovery legislation, the review of the Western Australian Jobs Act 2017, and the Diversify WA economic development framework to support economic diversification in the state and create more jobs.

“Experience has shown that the WA public sector has the capability to develop inventions and innovations that can be of benefit locally and internationally.

“With this policy, we want to assist agencies and IP creators to identify and capitalise on these opportunities, increase the benefits from these inventions, and get beneficial outcomes for our state,” Cook said.

The minister added a broad range of stakeholders were consulted for the final policy, following the release of a public discussion paper last October.

WA’s minister for innovation Stephen Dawson said he hoped the policy was only the first step forward in driving a culture of innovation in the public sector.

“The government is committed to supporting great ideas, from inception to commercialisation.

“We know the value of the talent in the public sector and this policy will help to harness it for the benefit of the state,” he said.