Betts’ t-shirt raises flag, fist and queries in senate estimates

Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts secretary Jim Betts’ decision to wear a t-shirt featuring the Aboriginal flag and a fist has faced questioning at senate estimates.

During the APSC and APS reform hearing, senator Bridget McKenzie asked APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer whether the t-shirt might have non-verbally communicated a preference in the upcoming Voice referendum.

De Brouwer said he had spoken to Betts about the t-shirt.

“[Betts] was very clear that his intention was not to act inconsistently with the impartiality requirement,” de Brouwer said.

“He was also clear that he was sorry if there was any misunderstanding around his position around impartiality that would have come from those circumstances,” the APS commissioner continued.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher added the upcoming Voice referendum had resulted in racist abuse directed at public servants.

“Completely taking all the politics aside of who’s on what side and yes or no, that is the reality of what is happening. There is a lot of racist abuse coming to public servants and to parliamentarians,” Gallagher said.

“There has to also be a role for leadership to show empathy and support for employees who are going through that without it being taken as endorsing one side or other of the referendum, and it’s going to be difficult to navigate.

“But it absolutely has to be done because I’ve had contact with people and the amount of abuse people are getting is next level.

“And we expect them to — they’re public servants, they just absorb it. I don’t think that’s right.”

McKenzie said her point was related to non-verbal communication through Betts’ clothing choices.

“It is about the messaging, the statements, the political statements that are being made, in terms of that choice of clothing,” McKenzie said.

Earlier in the week, Betts told senate estimates his intention behind wearing the t-shirt was to express solidarity with staff.

“[To] the extent that that symbolises anything, it symbolises solidarity with the Aboriginal community in Australia and with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff members within my own department,” Betts said.

At another point, Betts’ lack of a tie at senate estimates was queried by senator Sarah Henderson. Henderson asked whether there was a formal dress code for the department.

The secretary replied he asks people to use their judgment, adding both senator Canvan and David Pocock were not wearing ties at times during senate estimates.

Henderson, who was also not wearing a tie when she asked him, added she did not mean to be rude about Betts’ wardrobe decisions.