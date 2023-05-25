APS in-house consulting service to be up and running in second half of year

The joint senate estimates of the APSC and the APS reform office saw the discussion range from when the in-house consulting service will be set up, to the status of the Maternity Leave Act review, to commonality in the ongoing enterprise bargaining negotiations.

The government’s in-house consulting service is anticipated to be up and running in the second half of this year, following its $10.9 million of funding in the May Budget.

Budget paper No. 2 said the consulting service would provide “high-quality strategic consulting services to the APS”.

First assistant secretary policy, innovation and projects division Shane Johnson said the in-house consulting service still needs to recruit people but said it was anticipated to be ready in the second half of this year.

As for the staffing levels of the consulting service, Johnson said in the first year (2023-24) 19 staff were expected, with around 38 staff in the next year (2024-25).

On the review of the Maternity Leave Act, assistant commissioner James O’Reilly said the terms of reference for the review were looking at “reducing administrative burden, provision of appropriate support to new parents, promotion of gender equality and inclusion and providing flexibility”.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher told senate estimates she was in the process of going through the recommendations.

On when the recommendations of the review would be made public, Gallagher said the cabinet process was yet to take place.

“There are some elements that will cross over into [chief negotiator] Mr. [Peter] Riordan’s work through the bargaining process because they’re subject to the log of claims and some of the issues that will come up at the bargaining table,” the minister added.

On the issue of the ongoing bargaining negotiations, Riordan himself told senate estimates working out that commonality between agencies was a “substantial” task.

“There is a great deal of disparity between both wages and working conditions across the APS following in excess of 25 years of enterprise bargaining agency by agency.,” Riordan said.

The chief negotiator continued: “We’re trying to do this in a way which does not involve any sort of major cost-cutting agenda by reducing employment conditions.

“We’re looking at how we can create commonality by preserving what people have but lifting up those that are at the bottom.”

The use of consultants was discussed, with APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer asked what the APSC’s role was in the management of contracts with consultancies.

The commissioner said there were two integrity issues when it comes to APS employment, as the focus of the APSC is on employment arrangements.

One was whether a consultant or contractor was subject to the same APS values as a public servant, and the other one was maintaining integrity when a former public servant leaves to become a consultant.

“There’s also a capability element,” de Brouwer said.

“And the capability is ensuring that […] people know how to engage with consultants and contractors, that they’ve got a framework or a toolkit around that and that they’ve also built up their own capability in areas.”

