Senior mandarins bemoan GST, the bugbear of Australia’s largest states

Former Victorian bureaucrat and respected mandarin Helen Silver has warned a public service audience that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) makes up nearly half the state’s revenue but is unlikely to deliver for citizens as a proportion of Australia’s population. Victoria’s Treasury boss agrees.

“People forget that structurally, we always get less than our population share. That’s the way [GST] works,” Silver told an audience in Melbourne.

“There are factors that can make it worse but you need to understand that as we’re growing, we’re always never quite making it on GST.