Breaking stereotypes, inspiring change: the role of change makers in achieving workplace respect

Gender equality has long been viewed as a cause primarily benefiting women. However, the truth is it will positively impact everyone.

It not only breaks down barriers for women but also liberates men from harmful stereotypes, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

Future Women’s Change Makers program, developed in consultation with Kate Jenkins, the former Sex Discrimination Commissioner, highlights the importance of engaging men in conversations surrounding gender equality and imploring them to be part of the solution.

Jenkins has been at the forefront of championing gender equality and promoting respectful workplaces in Australia. As Commissioner she was instrumental in the development of the Respect@Work Bill, a landmark legislation aimed at preventing sexual harassment and fostering safer and more inclusive work environments.

Facilitated by FW Head of Research and Insights, Ruby Leahy Gatfield, and FW Director, Diversity and Inclusion Programs, Tarang Chawla, Change Makers exemplifies the power of these conversations, leading to often profound personal realisation and lasting societal change.

“I am consistently buoyed by how engaged and open participants are to having these conversations.” Leahy Gatfield, who has delivered Change Makers to hundreds of Australian leaders.

“The majority of participants tell us they are nervous talking about gender and concerned about ‘cancel culture’. Many feel they’ve missed the boat to ask.”

A lightbulb moment

One participant, Paul*, arrived at the session with firm beliefs that biology and a lack of testosterone mean women are not natural leaders. However, during an engaging discussion on how gender stereotypes can exacerbate mental illness, he bravely shared his own experience of a close friend’s suicide.

He experienced a ‘lightbulb moment’, making the connection between men’s overrepresentation in leadership positions and their higher rates of suicide and depression.

Paul acknowledged the pressure on men to be and behave in certain ways, and that this pressure can build up to the point of being unbearable.

Paul took a critical step in recognising that socially constructed conditioning rather than unchangeable biology can shape gendered expectations.

Chawla, who, when facilitating, encourages male participants to be bold and courageous, says the training offers multiple opportunities.

“This training not only benefits women and their human rights, particularly in the workplace, but also opens up possibilities for men to challenge traditional stereotypes and expectations, both within and outside of work.” he says.

At the end of the session, Paul stepped forward to ask how he could help roll out Change Makers across his organisation.

The power of challenging conversations

Leahy Gatfield says the fact participants are willing to share their doubts, concerns and questions about the gender equality movement, and are open to be challenged, proves the power of the program.

“There is a lot of goodwill in the room. Once given the space, participants come up with many great ideas and solutions to take back to their organisations,” she says. “Many participants start the course identifying as feminists, but even they uncover blind spots – which we are all guilty of regardless of gender.”

Through the program, participants gain essential skills and knowledge, including inclusive leadership and understanding bias.

It gives them the tools to advance gender equity conversations by recognising and mitigating biases in their organisation, creating equitable group dynamics and supporting parents and carers.

Such tools are crucial given Australian employers now have a legislative duty, in line with recommendations made in the Respect@Work report, to take practical steps that will alleviate the causes of gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment.

Investing in Change Makers program for your leadership teams can contribute to your organisation acquitting its obligations.

“Striving for gender equality is not solely a benevolent act for women but also a critical step towards improving men’s well-being,” Leahy Gatfield says.

“Stories like Paul’s highlight the profound impact of the Change Makers program, which transcends superficial box-ticking exercises.”

An overwhelming 99 per cent of Change Makers participants expressed confidence in their ability to apply the learnings from the program in their workplace. These results highlight the effectiveness and practicality of the program, affirming its positive impact on both participants’ professional and personal lives.

“The answer isn’t fewer men talking about gender equality. It’s a whole lot more speaking up.” Chawla says.

Just ask Paul.

*Name changed.