Movers & Shakers: Seeing double at Services Australia and Treasury

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Two people became deputy chief executive officers at Services Australia: Susannah Smith and Jarrod Howard.

Meanwhile, Eleanor Lawson was appointed deputy secretary at DFAT.

Band 2

At Treasury, both Mohita Zaheed and Angela Barrett were made first assistant secretaries.

Band 1

Ben Morawetz was promoted to general manager, enforcement southern branch, consumer fair trading division at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Also at the ACCC, Julia Peterburgsky was appointed deputy general counsel within the specialist advice and services division, corporate law unit.

At the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, Louise Rosenthal was appointed national manager, intelligence capabilities.

Kate Penney moved from Treasury to take up the role of general manager at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

Leaving Comcare, Paul Boehme was appointed assistant secretary at the Attorney-General’s Department.

At the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Cristen Castro was promoted to assistant secretary.

Angela Mason was named assistant secretary, communications at Treasury, while Nicholas Loan also became an assistant secretary in the same department.

Inaugural ADF chief of personnel

One of the recommendations of the Defence Strategic Review (DSR) has come to fruition with the appointment of major general Natasha Fox as the inaugural chief of personnel in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The role will see Fox report directly to the Defence Force chief, with the responsibility to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and cohesiveness of ADF personnel management.

Fox starts in the role on June 5 and will also be promoted to lieutenant general.

Counter-terrorism, and cyber affairs and critical technology ambassadors

Home Affairs’ Brendan Dowling was appointed cyber affairs and critical technology ambassador, taking over from Dr Tobias Feakin.

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said Dowling will play a key role in the development of Australia’s Cyber Security Strategy for 2023-2030.

Meanwhile, another Home Affairs employee, Richard Feakes, was named counter-terrorism ambassador, replacing major general Roger Noble.

Feakes will also sit on the Commonwealth Joint Counter-Terrorism Board and the Australia-New Zealand Counter-Terrorism Committee.

AAT president

Emilios Kyrou will be the new president of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) and a Federal Court judge for a five-year term, pending the approval of the governor-general.

A senior Victorian judge, Kyrou will be leading the body and will also be the inaugural president of the new administrative review body the government is working on to replace the AAT.

Berna Collier had been acting as president in the interim.

If approved by the governor-general, Kyrou will start as a Federal Court judge on June 8 and as AAT president on June 9.

Acting NSW DPE secretary

Kiersten Fishburn was appointed acting secretary of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

Fishburn’s appointment was made by acting secretary of the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet Peter Duncan, with her having started in the role on May 15.

According to her LinkedIn, she was secretary of the department for a two-month period back in 2021.

Fire Rescue Victoria commissioner

Gavin Freeman was appointed commissioner of Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV), effective from May 24.

During the 2019/20 bushfire season, Freeman was a Victorian state response controller and has also been deployed internationally to help battle fires overseas.

Freeman has been acting as commissioner since March, with the appointment for five years.

Inaugural advisory board for Centre for Australia-India Relations

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong announced the following members for the inaugural board of the Centre for Australia-India Relations:

Florence Drummond , CEO, Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia

, CEO, Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia Adam Gilchrist , former Australian cricket captain

, former Australian cricket captain Amrit Gill , creative program lead, City of Melbourne

, creative program lead, City of Melbourne Catriona Jackson , CEO, Universities Australia

, CEO, Universities Australia Sammy Kumar , CEO, Sayers Group

, CEO, Sayers Group Martin Hamilton-Smith , former South Australian Minister for Trade

, former South Australian Minister for Trade Mitu Bhowmick Lange , CEO, Mind Blowing Films

, CEO, Mind Blowing Films Jodi McKay , national chair, Australia India Business Council

, national chair, Australia India Business Council Gunjan Pagare , executive manager, community investment, Commonwealth Bank

, executive manager, community investment, Commonwealth Bank Amit Singh, managing partner, Mandala Partners

DFAT secretary Jan Adams will also be on the board as an ex-officio member.

The Centre will be based out of Parramatta in Western Sydney.

RIC board member

Former public servant Mark Tucker joined the Regional Investment Corporation (RIC) board as its fifth and final member.

Tucker was previously a deputy secretary at departments like DAFF, and has been a member of the Bureau of Meteorology audit committee and deputy chair of the Bureau of Meteorology financial statements sub-committee.

The new board member also conducted independent reviews into the financial sustainability of the Australian Antarctic Division and the Overseas Agriculture Counsellor Network.

Ministry changes

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said he would make the following changes to his ministry, pending a swearing-in ceremony with the governor-general.

They are:

Patrick Gorman as assistant minister for the public service

as assistant minister for the public service Dr Andrew Leigh as assistant minister for employment

as assistant minister for employment Anthony Chisholm changes to parliamentary secretary to the minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

Australia Council for the Arts board

Singer Tina Arena stepped down from the board of the Australia Council for the Arts.

A short statement from the council said she stepped down due to her work commitments.

Arena was picked by former prime minister Scott Morrison to be on the board, as covered by The Mandarin‘s sister publication Crikey.

NSW metropolitan cemeteries and crematoria administrator

Ken Morrison was appointed the administrator for the amalgamated entity Metropolitan Cemeteries and Crematoria Land Manager (MCC) in NSW.

Formerly the chief executive of the Property Council of Australia, Morrison said he was “delighted” to be appointed to the role, starting on June 5.

“This is a six-month statutory appointment to consolidate the NSW Government’s OneCrown cemetery and crematoria bodies into a single new entity, establish a skills-based Board, appoint a CEO and ensure Sydney has an adequate supply of burial space for the future,” Morrison said.

“The new Metropolitan Cemeteries and Crematoria Land Manager provides a critical service to the community at one of life’s most significant stages. It’s important that this service is able to continue long into the future.”

Coutts-Trotter permanently takes on NSW treasury sec role

Michael Coutts-Trotter, the former secretary of NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC), has been permanently made secretary of the NSW Treasury.

A well-respected public servant, Coutts-Trotter had been acting in the role for the past month after taking over from Paul Grimes since the newly-elected government came to power.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

ACCC chief economist

Dr Lilla Csorgo was appointed chief economist at the ACCC.

Csorgo joins the ACCC from overseas, coming from the Competition Bureau Canada where she was also chief economist.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said Csorgo was a “highly skilled economist” when welcoming her appointment.

WA Swan Canning Riverpark board

David McFerran was appointed chair of the Swan Canning Riverpark board in Western Australia, with Peter King appointed deputy chair.

Two new board members joined: Penny O’Connor and Tracy Shea.

Outgoing members were Dr Joanna Pearce, Vanessa Martin and Jo Wilkie.

NT EPA board member

Jordanna (Jordy) Bowman joined the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority (NT EPA) as a member.

Bowman has worked for federal, state and territory governments, including the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet from 2016 to 2017.

NT EPA chair Dr Paul Vogel said Bowman’s expertise would ensure “local knowledge and the values and expectations of Territorians in regional and remote parts of the Territory are reflected in the deliberations and decisions of the NT EPA”.

Tasmanian Heritage Council members

Richard Warner joined the Tasmanian Heritage Council as a member, replacing outgoing member Dr Mary Duniam.

Meanwhile, five members were reappointed:

Genevieve Lilley

Dr Jennifer Jones-Travers

Simon Angilley

Peter Scott

Philip Mussared

Queensland District Court judge

Nicholas Andreatidis was appointed a Queensland District Court judge, starting on May 26.

Andreatidis appeared at the robodebt royal commission amongst several high-profile inquiries.

Queensland attorney-general Yvette D’Ath said he had a “strong reputation as a hard worker whose courteous manner is appreciated by all who encounter him”.

NSW local court magistrates

Two people were appointed magistrates for the NSW local court: solicitors Keisha Hopgood and Stephan Herridge.

Hopgood was most recently acting principal legal officer at the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS).

Herridge comes from private practice, where he was a principal solicitor specialising in Children’s Court care and protection proceedings.