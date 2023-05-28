Government ‘still considering’ its response to a 20-year-old report

Buried on page 15 of an innocuous ANAO report is a bureaucratic mystery that is 20 years in the making.

The curious case can be found in the auditor’s May report on the attorney-general’s implementation of the parliamentary committee and auditor-general recommendations.

In the background section, under the headline “timeliness of responses to parliamentary committees”, the office notes there is an outstanding government response to a select senate committee report.

Outstanding? Well, it was 19 years and 11 months overdue as of December 2022.

When The Mandarin asked the government about the delayed response, the government said it was still “considering it”.

The report appears to be “A Certain Maritime Incident”, tabled on October 23, 2002. It was by a select senate committee looking at the “children overboard” controversy, a scandal involving then prime minister John Howard.

A PM&C spokesperson pointed The Mandarin to the September 2022 President’s Report to the Senate on the Status of Government Responses to Parliamentary Committee Reports.

“As the explanatory notes to the president’s report state, ‘the government report routinely provides an interim response to committee reports that ‘the government’s response is being considered’,” the spokesperson told The Mandarin.

“The department has nothing further to add to the government report.”

What is this report?

The select senate committee inquiry took place after the 2001 election, which saw the Howard government win following the government’s adoption of stricter border controls against asylum seekers following Tampa affair and the children overboard scandal.

The “A Certain Maritime Incident” report comes from a senate inquiry after the election, which found there were no children thrown overboard boats by asylum seekers on board the vessel SIEV 4.

Twelve recommendations were made in total, including the below:

RECOMMENDATION 15 The committee recommends that the Department of Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs implement arrangements which facilitate access to the offshore processing centres by independent observers. RECOMMENDATION 16 The committee recommends that the Department of Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs implement interim protection arrangements for those asylum seekers in the offshore processing centres who have not been determined to be refugees on convention grounds, but nevertheless cannot safely return to their homelands at this time.

As has been the case since 1973, and noted on the parliament’s website, the government must respond within three months of a senate select committee report being tabled.

Why the delay?

One of the issues about the two above recommendations is the Department of Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs does not exist anymore.

It became the Department of Immigration and Multicultural Affairs in 2006, then the Department of Immigration and Citizenship in 2007, then the Department of Immigration and Border Control in 2013, and then (finally) the Department of Home Affairs in 2017.

The Mandarin sought comment from a few departments to understand the delay.

Home Affairs said to talk to PM&C. PM&C required more time, which was given, before replying with the above comment that the response to the report was still under consideration. President of the senate Sue Lines declined to comment.

In short, we could not get an answer as to why the final government response has been delayed for two decades.

Why does this matter?

There’s a valid argument any governmental response to this report would be woefully out of date — not only has the political landscape completely changed, but the facts the report is based on are also 20 years old.

But the problem is it is not the only report awaiting a final response from the government.

The ANAO found only 1% of senate committee reports and 6% of house of representatives committee reports were responded to within the agreed timeframes.

The ANAO said it would not comment on the timeliness of responses beyond what was available in its own report.

The office analysed the president of the senate’s twice-a-year report, finding 91% of government responses to senate inquiries had no response as of December 2022.

Reports awaiting a government response, which are still being considered for more than 10 years (according to the September 2022 status of government responses in the senate to parliamentary committee reports) include:

The 2008 Immigration detention in Australia: A new beginning: Criteria for release from detention — First report of the inquiry into immigration detention report

The 2009 Immigration detention in Australia: Community based alternatives detention — Second report of the inquiry into immigration detention report

The 2009 Immigration detention in Australia: Facilities, services and transparency— Third report of the inquiry into immigration detention report

The 2010 Final report 2010 report (from the Regional and Remote Indigenous Communities — Senate Select)

The 2010 Annual reports No. 2 of 2010 report (from the Economics Legislation committee)

The 2011 Management of the Murray Darling Basin — Interim report: The impact of mining coal seam gas on the management of the Murray-Darling Basin report

The 2012 The factors affecting the supply of health services and medical professionals in rural areas report

The 2013 Integrity of overseas commonwealth law enforcement operations report

The 2013 Australia’s domestic response to the World Health Organization’s WHO Commission on Social Determinants of Health report “Closing the gap within a generation report

The 2013 Implementation of the National Health Reform Agreement report

The 2013 Eleventh Report of 2013: Stronger Futures in the Northern Territory Act 2012 and related legislation report

The above includes reports tabled or presented during or before 2013, which means they are all either around a decade or more than a decade old. There are other reports with outstanding government responses that are less out of date, which have been excluded.

The reports remain on the schedule, the ANAO points out, until either a government response is received or the relevant committee agrees a response is no longer required or a request to remove an inquiry from the list is received and agreed upon.

Until either of the three happens, it seems the outstanding final government response to “A Certain Maritime Incident” is set to be reported on, twice a year, by whoever is the president of the senate from now until the end of time.

READ MORE:

The truth does need to see the light of day. Just don’t hold your breath