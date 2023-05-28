Could Elon Musk kill the NBN?

If John Howard lost the 2007 election in part because of generational indifference to the disruption and opportunities the then-ascendant internet had created, the Albanese government’s first minster for communications Michelle Rowland must by now be having a few goosebumps over the future National Broadband Network (NBN).

Fifteen long years after former prime minister Kevin Rudd and communications minister Stephen Conroy unleashed its $15 billion state intervention into the local telecommunications industry on the basis of a market failure, the great trophy of state-made infrastructure is under threat.

After declaring in 2020 the NBN was 90% built-in, the massive optical fibre network’s chief executive, Stephen Rue, should now be in an unassailable position to declare victory on the infrastructure front and the completion of a largely future-proof national network that provides fast and affordable services to all.

Instead, Rue spent this month’s senate estimates hearings fending off jibes from Nationals and Coalition senators over what NBN was doing on the Low Earth Orbiting Satellite (LEOS) front, specifically its clunky old satellite product that Elon Musk’s Starlink service has left in its dust.

Last Thursday, Rue was treated to some trademark hectoring and a relentless invitation to catalogue his own failures from Liberal senator Sarah Henderson, not least the increasingly yawning Skymuster vs Starlink gap.

Starlink is like a wet dream in real life for the Coalition’s sometimes bizarre positions on physics that often seem to derive from the need to oppose those opposite.

The main reason the Coalition goes weak at the knees for Elon’s space-based telco is that it plays directly to their argument that government policy shouldn’t seek to pick winners and that markets can deliver productivity-rich innovation far quicker and better than the state.

Starlink not only personifies this argument but (in the eyes of the Coalition’s ‘drys’) revalidates their argument that where there is genuine demand, the market will find a way, and that inefficient government monopolies are the problem, not the solution.

That might hold partially true for the once exotic field of satellite-delivered internet, but the reality is that the market is the smallest subset of the NBN’s most unprofitable customers. Starlink is eating them for lunch too, with around 120,000 Australian customers, eclipsing NBN’s Skymuster that’s now just below 100,000 customers and is bleeding.

Skymuster has always been a fudge, and Rue and the NBN are arguing Skymuster’s customers are migrating to fixed wireless. Yeah, nah.

Badgered at senate estimates about what comes after, Rue said it was “prudent for us to look at all options on the table for a replacement satellite strategy.”

“This could include LEO technologies or more traditional geo-based satellites or other terrestrial-based technologies.”

It could, but it’s unlikely to get there in time.

The NBN’s real problem is that the cost of trenching in its cable in regional and remote areas is far above what Starlink can deliver immediately. That’s a game-changer for councils and state government organisations not hugely thrilled with NBN’s monotheistic commercial doctrine.

In the event Starlink and other LEOS networks offer cheaper and faster alternatives to NBN, it kind of has an existential problem (at least at a political level) because any levelling equity it brought to those underserved by markets has been gazumped.

The argument for a single-state monopoly also becomes weaker when that monopoly’s services become more centred on areas of high population density. The phenomenon is not new in communications networks: many railways ceased to be viable after air travel became affordable.

The issue Labor confronts is that this inversion of market power is likely to happen in its first term, and that’s a serious problem for Michelle Rowland. State governments could well flip for a faster, cheaper alternative, especially for critical services.

The NBN is essentially a recreation of the telephony and telegraphy divisions of the former Postmaster General’s Office that was split to become Telecom Australia and OTC.

Australia Post is currently on its knees looking for a way to reinvent itself.

Don’t be surprised if the last two lonely hearts left sitting neglected at the ball take a waltz sometime soon.

