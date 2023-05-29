Finance secretary on what data-driven and digitally enabled government really means

Jenny Wilkinson has offered her take on the federal government’s ambitions for the APS’s capability uplift, explaining that “the digital age” demanded the bureaucracy to think more about how to provide a seamless and secure service for citizens and political decision-makers.

Reflecting on all the inconveniences that would flood her day if the unthinkable — losing her phone — might happen while she was on the road, the top mandarin told a public service audience in Canberra that even senior leaders were “pretty connected” nowadays.

“So many of the transactions that we make in our day-to-day lives are empowered by data and digital capabilities – whether it’s checking the weather, whether it’s streaming music […] data na digital technologies are central to everything,” Wilkinson said.

“And, this digital age presents a significant opportunity for us to enhance the government’s data and digital systems, to improve how decisions are made, to improve the information upon which decisions are made, and ultimately to deliver better public policy outcomes.”

The secretary made her remarks at the Australian government data forum hosted by IPAA ACT in May, just one week after the federal Budget was handed down.

Alongside the Budget, the government also released its initial data and digital strategy developed by the Department of Finance and the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA).

“[The initial strategy] lays out a vision for the government to deliver simple, secure and connected public services for all people and businesses through world-class data and digital capabilities,” Wilkinson said.

“By aligning the APS’ digital and data agenda with a clear vision, it aims to support joined-up delivery across government.”

The public will soon be invited to comment on the first phase of the strategy, with a final strategy to be developed throughout the remainder of 2023, with an accompanying implementation plan.

Wilkinson said the government recognised how crucial data and digital capabilities were to delivering more effective, evidence-based services. She also noted that the minister for finance and the public service, Katy Gallagher, considered it a top priority.

“[Data] improves our understanding about what is going on, how the economy is evolving, what services are being delivered, and about how people are responding to the circumstances that they’re facing in their daily lives.

“And this is really important when you are providing advice to government about the situations they are facing, and about potential policy responses,” she said.

The secretary went on to explain how data-enabled better government services, and how it could be wielded to paint a clearer, evidence-based picture for ministers on the effectiveness of the policy options before them. This improved the way public servants understood and communicated context, service delivery and policy impact, she said.

The five missions of the government’s initial strategy for data and digital consider how to make services more accessible, convenient and secure for people and businesses. They include:

*Co-designing and actively listening to stakeholders so government is consistently delivering

*Ensuring the APS has the systems in place that provide simple and accessible services

*Embedding a culture of innovation and horizon-scanning to always be looking forward to what are the next set of interventions to be considered

*Increasing transparency, responsiveness and open processes in policy and service delivery to build and maintain a trusted and secure government environment

*Establishing the data and digital foundations across the APS to support more effective delivery of all government functions.

Wilkinson said the initial strategy underscored the bureaucracy’s commitment to better manage, share, integrate and analyse data; to leverage new digital technologies; and to create seamless information and services.

“[The initial strategy] builds on a lot of great work that has been done across the APS agencies to date, and it’s really about continuing their transition to being more data-informed and more digitally capable,” she said.

Wilkinson acknowledged the work of the APS data profession stream, who helped to organise the event, and their efforts to ensure there was a better understanding of how program delivery and policy design can be enhanced.

“I encourage you all to think about a handful of key insights that you want to take back and implement in a practical way.

“The important thing for us is not just that we think about how to do things better but we actually get our hands dirty and make changes in the way we perform in our everyday jobs,” Wilkinson told the conferencegoers.

The Finance boss also cited heightened economic uncertainty, the pandemic, geopolitical shifts and natural disasters as accelerating the government’s use of data and digital technologies across the nation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilkinson said Treasury (where she was then working) had made a deliberate effort to draw on new and novel data sources to understand the evolution of the economy. This included understanding spending trends by examining bank transaction data, understanding behaviour patterns by analysing Google mobility data, and assessing local government labour force market impacts via ATO payroll data.

“All of these data were more granular and more timely than most of the standard data sources that we had previously available to us. They helped inform critical decisions on policy interventions like JobKeeper and, frankly, I couldn’t imagine how we would have navigated the pandemic without some of these new and novel data sources,” Wilkinson said.

“The breadth and granularity of these data marked a clear difference to the types of data that were available to policymakers responding to the global financial crisis (GFC) just 15 years ago.”

“Data just does provide much better information upon which to make decisions and better information about the effectiveness and the impacts of alternative policies which are being considered,” she added.

