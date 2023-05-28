Rosemary Huxtable, Dennis Richardson picked to shadow Defence Strategic Review progress

The implementation of the Defence Strategic Review will be closely shadowed by two of the nation’s toughest former top bureaucrats as the Albanese government attempts to restore both domestic capability and financial discipline to the military.

Former secretary of the Department of Finance, Rosemary Huxtable and former secretary of the Department of Defence Dennis Richardson have been appointed to a new external advisory panel to oversee the implementation of the DSR’s recommendations.

The two former agency chiefs will be joined by former deputy secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Richard Maude.

The panel is essentially a monitor to score departmental and military progress against the DSR that among other things recommended the development of a defence strategy.

“The External Advisory Panel will provide an independent assessment of Defence’s progress, in accordance with Government direction and the intent of the recommendations. It will report biannually to Government,” Defence said.

“The Defence Strategic Review and the Government’s response will inform all aspects of Australia’s defence policy, planning and resourcing over the coming decades.

“In order to realise this, the DSR recommended a three-tier system be adopted to oversee and lead the implementation of the Review’s recommendations.”

The DSR’s lead authors also get to stay on the oversight train, with the new External Advisory Panel to be co-chaired by Stephen Smith and Angus Houston.

Deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles said the appointments were a reflection of the government’s commitment to the implementation of the DSR.

“Realising the review’s ambition requires major reform. It is appropriate that such significant reform is accompanied by an independent assessment of progress and challenges as we undertake this important task,” Marles said.

