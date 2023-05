New revelations show the government’s response to Thodey is long on rhetoric, short on substance

My recent stocktake of the state of play on implementation of the Thodey Report recommendations was written just before PM&C released details of proposed changes to the Public Service Act with an exposure draft of the legislation and an exposure draft of explanatory materials. Extraordinarily, consultation on the changes ends on May 31 but these documents were only released on May 22 (a brief ‘consultation paper’ was released on May 3).

Despite multiple references to the Thodey report, the documents are remarkable first and foremost for what is missing. The draft bill has no provisions for:

Strengthening the powers of the APS commissioner (Thodey R7);

Clarifying the distinct roles of the secretary of PM&C and the APS commissioner (R38);

Strengthening the merit-based processes for appointments and termination of secretaries (R 39a and 39c);

Consulting the leader of the opposition before the appointment of the APS commissioner (R39a).

This confirms my fears. I can only hope the government is forced to reconsider these matters when the robodebt royal commission reports since the evidence before the commission suggests strongly that current tenure arrangements for secretaries played a part in the inappropriate behaviour of senior public servants. Peter Shergold’s famous phrase, that frank and fearless advice is a function of character not tenure, was wrong: it is about both.