Have to be a ’moron’ to be caught by ‘rubbish’ legislation, inspector-general of water compliance says

“More get-out-of-jail free clauses and opportunities than a Monopoly board”, is how inspector-general of water compliance Troy Grant described the legislation on illegal water trading.

During senate estimates, Grant called the legislation “rubbish” when asked how many investigations his team had on the practices.

“My investigations team currently has 21 open investigations and since we were here in February, the last estimates, the same team has closed 62 of those investigations,” Grant said.

“The reason they’ve closed is that the legislation is rubbish.”

Grant said they were waiting for the independent review of the inspector-general to articulate the issues he raised.

The inspector-general added he was asked at the last Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council (MinCo) meeting to prepare a paper on accountability within the legislation.

“There’s too many get-out-of-jail clauses in the entire structure of the Basin plan legislation, Water Acts, et cetera, that we feel doesn’t have any enforceability connections,” Grant said.

“So there’s nothing to enforce you to do the right thing or follow the law. Why would you follow the law?

“Between the two, the review of us which we’re eagerly anticipating and really want to participate in, and our paper to MinCo will be able to articulate in that very answer to that question.”

Grant became the inaugural inspector-general in 2020, initially appointed to the role in an interim capacity before being appointed permanently in 2021.

The Water Act 2007 was amended in 2021 to establish the inspector-general role, including establishing his office’s power to ensure compliance and enforce water rules.

The former NSW police minister continued to tell senate estimates the legislation should be reviewed, adding he intended to tell policymakers and legislators the same thing.

“You’d have to be a moron to get caught on doing anything wrong under that legislation,” Grant commented.

The inspector-general added no “morons” have been caught yet under the legislation.

Deputy inspector general Daniel Blacker added the office was working through regulatory policy to work out more clarity around the water compliance rules.

“We’re doing that with jurisdictions now, we’ve just done public consultation on that,” Blacker said.

“But the key trigger if you like in the Commonwealth legislation for us to act on a water theft offence is water resource plans and accredited water resource plans.”

Grant added the rationale for doing so was to avoid duplication and confusion in the Murray-Darling Basin.

“I know that was one of the state’s greatest concerns about what we may unintentionally get in and get in their space and cause issues,” Grant said.

“I think they’re very confident that’s nowhere near where we’re going.”

