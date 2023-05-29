Farrell welcomes deal to make modern supply chains more robust

Australia has joined the 13 members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to sign off on a major agreement to establish a Crisis Response Network that can deal with disruptions or shortages in the supply chain.

Trade and tourism minister Don Farrell issued a joint statement with science and industry minister Ed Husic at the weekend after a meeting with IPEF members in Detroit, Michigan.

The ministers said the network would better secure Australia’s access to critical goods and reduce market instability. This would improve the way consumers and businesses were shielded from supply chain disruptions during a crisis, they added.

“Through the IPEF Supply Chains Agreement, IPEF countries will develop a shared understanding of global supply chain risks and undertake evidence-based and data-driven identification of critical sectors and key goods,” the statement read.

“The substantial conclusion of negotiations on the IPEF Supply Chains Agreement represents another concrete step towards greater economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.”

According to the ministers, work by the IPEF supply chains council to develop action plans to address vulnerabilities and chokepoints, to start soon, will also assist Australian critical minerals and clean energy technologies industries to be more resilient as the government moved to mobilise investment and opportunities in these spaces.

The Australian government signalled its intention to diversify the nation’s trade and investment agenda, with a recent budget announcement of $25 million for capacity building and technical assistance across all streams of the IPEF work agenda.

“The IPEF Supply Chains Agreement represents a significant step forward in the promotion of high standards of labour rights in the Indo-Pacific, with the establishment of an IPEF Labor Rights Advisory Board to support greater transparency of labour practices in the region’s supply chains,” the ministers said.

Other announcements from meeting include a joint initiative to be led by Husic and DISR’s Office of Supply Chain Resilience and the Republic of Korea to enhance the capability of other IPEF members on identifying, monitoring and management of critical supply chain vulnerabilities.

More detail on the next steps of this project will be shared at an upcoming IPEF supply chain monitoring symposium.

“IPEF partners will work intensively in the coming months to sign, ratify and implement the Supply Chains Agreement.

“IPEF partners will also capitalise on the positive momentum to work towards further IPEF agreements covering trade, clean economy and the clean energy transition, and fair economy issues such as anti-corruption,” the statement read.

A new hydrogen initiative was also announced, to back the deployment of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives.

