Flying Doctor chair Peter de Cure lands top job at Tax Practitioners Board

A meeting with assistant treasurer Stephen Jones is among the first things in the diary for newly appointed chair of the embattled Tax Practitioners Board Peter de Cure.

The former partner of Big Four accounting firm KPMG and his board colleagues are also due to face a senate estimates hearing on the PwC tax leak scandal on Wednesday.

De Cure, who has 25 years’ experience in the provision of tax advice and tax services, has been on the Tax Practitioners Board since 2017.

Jones said de Cure comes to the role as an “experienced leader with extensive experience”.

“Mr de Cure has been a member of the remuneration tribunal of South Australia since 2020 and is currently the chair of the South Australian Fire and Emergency Services Commission,” Jones said.

“He also has been the chair and director for multiple directorships since 2007, including the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Central Operations), Accord Property Holdings and Gifford Hill.”

De Cure will need all that experience, given his appointment as chairman comes at a time with the Tax Practitioners Board is under scrutiny following the disciplinary action taken against former tax agent Peter Collins for breaching confidentiality agreements related to consultations with government bodies on Multinational Anti-Avoidance Laws, or MAAL.

Collins had his tax agent registration terminated and was prohibited from reapplying for registration when the TPB found the confidential material had been used within the PwC tax practice to market the firm’s tax services.

A 6 January 2016 email from an unidentified partner outlined that partners and staff had been working hard on 14 clients to get them ready for the introduction of MAAL. The amount forecast in revenue at the time was $2.5 million.

PwC is itself a registered tax agent as an entity and it was issued with an order requiring it to tweak its internal processes to take better account of conflicts of interest that arise from consultations with the government.

De Cure is expected to be the target of questioning by senators Deborah O’Neill and Barbara Pocock about TPB deliberations on the confidentiality breach given de Cure is on the board’s disciplinary conduct panel.

Both O’Neill and Pocock have been calling for the names of the partners within PwC that are presently redacted in a cache of emails to be revealed, and Pocock sought to table a list of names during senate estimates late last week but was unsuccessful.

“There are serious questions to be answered by the TPB including about the long timeline of this case, the nature of the penalties and their adequacy and the capability of the TPB itself,” Pocock said.

“Our call for a full independent inquiry into the exact involvement of all those at PwC who had knowledge of this becomes more pressing by the day.”

De Cure has also been reported by the Australian Financial Review to have been against the release of the emails to the senate, with the paper citing several members of the TPB as its source.

A TPB spokesperson said the board will not comment on the PwC matter at this time.