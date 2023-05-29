Government moves to help some older Australians with climbing energy bills

Labor has announced it will give up to $500 per household of people with a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card (CSHC) to ease the impact of rising electricity prices for older people.

More than 490,000 people are set to benefit from the help, with changes introduced in last year to broaden the number of seniors considered vulnerable.

Eligible Australians will be able to claim the energy bill relief payment to help with cost-of-living pressures from July 2023.

Social services minister Amanda Rishworth said this was part of the federal Budget’s “targeted and responsible” measures to assist those who needed it most.

“We are delivering on our commitments to do what we can as a government to ease cost-of-living pressures and help older Australians keep more money in their pockets,” Rishworth said in a statement.

The government made good on an election commitment last November when it passed laws to expand eligibility for the CSHC. This lifted limit thresholds so that singles with an annual income of $90,000 (instead of $57,761), and couples with $144,000 (instead of $92,416) were eligible for certain federal healthcare concessions.

The CSHC gives cardholders benefits such as concessional co-payments for PBS medicines, the concessional thresholds for the PBS Safety Net and the Extended Medicare Safety Net, and bulk-billed visits to a GP (at the doctor’s discretion).

Government data shows that a total of approximately 16,230 extra self-funded retirees were granted the card as of 12 May 2023.

“More older Australians and veterans than ever before are saving on healthcare costs since we delivered on our election commitment to increase the income limits for the CSHC last year.

“Our hope is this take-up trajectory continues and more older Australians continue to take advantage of these increased income limits in the years to come,” Rishworth said.

A breakdown of the new beneficiaries of the expanded program by state indicates approximately 28% resided in NSW (4,598), 20% in Victoria (3,253), 17% in Queensland (2,730), 14% in Western Australia, 11% in South Australia (1,770), 8% in the ACT (1,239), 2% in Tasmania (306) and 0.5% in the NT (90).

Once the amendments were passed, Australian residents and people who hold a special category visa who have either reached the age pension or veteran pension age can now obtain the card if they also do not receive pension income or supplement and meet the threshold criteria.

At the time the government announced the eligibility threshold for the CSHC would increase, projections estimated another 52,000 older Australians would benefit by 2026-27.

The fund for the Energy Price Relief Plan is thanks to contributions from the federal, state and territory governments to provide up to $3 billion in energy relief payments to some citizens and small businesses. Rebates will be administered via the state and territory governments.

The plan also involves action by the federal government to limit the price of gas and coal used for electricity generation, as well as investment into cleaner, cheaper and reliable energy for the future.

