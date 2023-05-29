Pressure mounts to remedy racial pay inequity in APS bargaining

“I go home and cry because I feel like a failure that I can’t provide properly for myself and my family.”

Those are the words of an Australian Public Service Level 4 (APS4) officer employed at the government-owned Aboriginal Hostels Limited languishing on a salary that remains stubbornly stuck well below pay for the same level of work at other agencies despite decades of promises of reforms for APS pay and recognition.

As the latest round of APS bargaining proceeds, the Community and Public Sector Union is again calling out the glaring disparities in pay between some agencies and others for the same work levels as it tries to thrash out a better deal for those stuck on agreements at the south end pay ranges.

“I work at the lowest paid agency and it’s a joke trying to make ends meet just to pay my bills and most of the time I need to do that on credit card, then have to try to pay it off,” the APS4 says.

“I often have to borrow money from friends just to survive. I hear people commenting on overpaid public servants which is such crap.”

Invisible to much of the public, and sometimes many within public service, the most junior and poorly paid jobs in the APS are increasingly concentrated in areas like services for first nations people, prompting the CPSU to increase pressure for a decent level-up on pay scales.

Ironically pay equity is not especially controversial in either the APS or government — but it has been stubbornly stuck for decades, meaning better-paid agencies remain far more attractive for internal and external candidates.

Over time the gaps have become glaring too.

By the CPSU’s reckoning, pay disparities of up to $60,000 now exist between the minimum and maximum pay at each APS classification level across 109 agencies.

In percentage terms, it translates to some APS employees being paid up to 38% less than their peers at the same level due to fragmented pay agreements.

The disparities used to be worst in agencies that had high levels of female and migrant employment, as well as agencies around social services. Some of those inequities have been addressed. Others clearly have not, leaving a distinctly racial element to who gets a real pay rise.

“Pay inequity hits hardest in agencies with high proportions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff,” the CPSU said in a statement on Monday.

“The average pay for an APS4 is $76,562, but someone who is an APS4 working for Aboriginal Hostels earns $65,994. And the average pay for an APS5 is $84,225, but an employee who is an APS5 working at the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies is paid $75,696.”

The effect of the disparity is to create a racial discount for labour, not exactly a stellar outcome for either the APS or the APSC.

“This significant pay inequity is unfair, further entrenches systemic inequality, reflects poorly on the government as an employer, and limits employees’ ability to move between departments and agencies,” the CPSU said.

The union won’t encounter much resistance to its position, with minister for the public service Katy Gallagher on record as wanting to have the inequity issue the question addressed in the bargaining process.

The question is more whether individual organisations will act when it comes down an agency by agency negotiations.

The CPSU’s national secretary Melissa Donnelly says eliminating inequity isn’t simple or easy, but needs to happen in the current negotiations.

“Significant progress must be made this year,” Donnelly said.

“APS employees working in agencies like AIATSIS, Aboriginal Hostels Limited, our National Collecting Institutions, and our courts are extremely dedicated and undertake highly skilled work, yet the legacy of the past twenty years of APS bargaining is that they’ve been left behind their colleagues.”

Donnelly said that “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff are disproportionately affected by pay inequity.

“Pay inequity in the APS is not just a matter of numbers, it is a reflection of systemic injustice and inequality, and it must be fixed.”

The APSC is expected to table the Commonwealth’s first offer to address APS pay fragmentation on Tuesday 30th May. No pressure.

