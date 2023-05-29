PwC makes internal governance changes to win back government trust

PwC has outlined plans to ringfence its public sector business from the rest of the accounting firm’s affairs as one of several measures to win back the trust of the federal government, one of its most significant clients.

A statement from acting chief executive officer Kristin Stubbins also revealed nine partners will go on leave immediately as investigations into the conduct of the tax division and that the firm will appoint two independent, non-executive directors to its governance board.

PwC has not yielded to pressure from political figures such as prime minister Anthony Albanese and senators Deborah O’Neill and Barbara Pocock to name individuals whose names were redacted in emails tabled in the senate.

The firm’s reputation has taken a battering since the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) published details of disciplinary action taken against former PwC partner Peter Collins and the firm for misuse of confidential information within its tax practice.

An email tabled in the senate earlier this month stated PwC had snaffled 14 clients and forecast $2.5 million in revenue for helping clients get ready for the new multinational anti-avoidance legislation.

Collins lost his ticket to practice as a registered tax agent and was prohibited from reapplying for registration for two years.

The firm copped an order requiring it to upgrade its conflict-of-interest processes and report to the TPB periodically on its compliance, but PwC is yet to respond to questions from The Mandarin on how the process of implementing the new measures demanded by the TPB is going.

Stubbins apologised on behalf of the firm for the breach of trust when Collins and the tax practice shared confidential government tax policy.

“Specifically, I apologise to the community, to the Australian government for breaching your confidentiality, to our clients for any questions this may have raised about our integrity and trustworthiness, and to the 10,000 hard-working, values-driven PwC Australia partners and staff who have been unfairly impacted,” Stubbins said.

“Although investigations are still underway, we know enough about what went wrong to acknowledge that this situation was completely unacceptable. No amount of words can make it right. But I am fully committed to taking all necessary actions to re-earn the trust of our stakeholders.”

Stubbins set out three key areas in which the firm failed. She listed the lack of respect for the confidentiality of information, the firm’s lack of adequate processes and governance, and the culture of the tax division at the time of the Collins-PwC confidentiality breach resulted in people that engaged in misbehaviour not being held to account.

PwC has decided to tighten its governance surrounding government work. It hopes these new arrangements, which aim to manage conflicts of interest, will be in place by the end of September.

“The business will have a standalone executive and governance board who will have the responsibility to consider the strategic options for the business,” Stubbins said.

“This will establish independence and enhance controls relating to confidentiality and conflicts. PwC will consult with the Australian government on these arrangements including timing and process.”

A three-page open letter from the firm, signed by Stubbins, also says that not all of those with redacted names in the chain of emails tabled in the senate were guilty of wrongdoing.

“I fully understand and acknowledge the calls for PwC to release the names of the individuals in the emails released by the Senate on 2 May 2023. There has been an assumption by some that all those whose names have been redacted must necessarily be involved in wrongdoing,” Stubbins said.

“That is incorrect. Based on our ongoing investigation, we believe that the vast majority of the recipients of these emails are neither responsible for, nor were knowingly involved in any confidentiality breach. We have and will continue to take appropriate action against anyone who is found to have breached confidentiality or failed in their leadership duties.”

PwC’s actions have been criticised as being too little, too late by its most vocal critics who are gearing up to ask the Australian Taxation Office and the TPB more questions about the investigation into the confidentiality breach by the TPB.

O’Neill has said that the firm needs to release the names of those individuals involved in the tax saga as one of the key acts on the path the public redemption.

“That is the fundamental act they need to undertake to rebuild trust in the firm,” O’Neill said.

Senator Barbara Pocock said that the firm’s actions resemble that of an organisation that is scrambling to remediate its reputation.

“Their failure is much bigger than a single instance of ethical failure,” Pocock said.

“If PwC had managed this properly when it began more than eight years ago, Australian taxpayers would not be footing the bill now, and PwC would not have damaged the reputations of their 10,000 employees and potentially the reputations of many of their clients.”

Albanese said full details of what happened should be made public.

“I think all of this should become public at the appropriate time,” Albanese said. “Of course, there are investigations underway, and I don’t want to say anything to interfere with those processes.

“But quite clearly what went on there is completely unacceptable. It’s something that has come to light, of course. It’s something that occurred under the former government that’s now come to light.”

