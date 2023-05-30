NSW senior public servants pay freeze labelled a distraction by unions

The senior executive service of Australia’s largest public service has been hit with a pay freeze for two years from July 1, while unions have called the announcement a distraction from pay negotiations.

NSW public servants covered by the freeze include departmental secretaries, agency chief executive officers, executive office holders, commissioners and judicial officers, with parliamentarians also facing a freeze.

NSW special minister of state John Graham said the move was about reinvesting in the public service and essential workers.

“What we’re doing is capping the top end of the service to reinvest in front-line workers. This senior executive and politician wage cap will help us build capacity in the public sector and stop essential workers leaving the state,” Graham said.

“We value our public service leaders and the work they do for our government and our state.

“This is a tough decision as we prioritise what is important.”

Graham continued to say even with the wage freeze, NSW would continue to attract the “best public service talent”.

NSW Treasury estimated $260 million would be saved over four years as a result of the move.

NSW Cabinet approval of the relevant legislation for the pay freeze comes the day before the Health Services Union (HSU) will stop work for an hour to demand an urgent cost-of-living pay increase.

In response to the news, HSU NSW secretary Gerard Hayes said it was a welcome decision.

“What would be even more welcome is meaningful progress towards a pay deal for tens of thousands of NSW Health employees whose reward for working through the pandemic has been a shrinking pay packet amid surging inflation,” Hayes commented.

Meanwhile, the NSW Public Service Association (NSW PSA) general secretary Stewart Little labelled the news as a distraction.

“Media stories relating to a pay freeze for the senior executive service of the NSW Public Service have created confusion for our members, to be clear PSA members falling under the various Crown Employees Awards are not affected by this announcement,” Little said.

“Freezing politicians’ and senior executives’ pay is an unwelcome distraction from pay negotiations the government is having with its front-line workforce which need to be resolved urgently.”

The Minns government is currently in discussions with unions over pay, with treasurer Daniel Mookhey and industrial relations minister Sophie Cotsis labelling talks last week as “constructive”.

The senior public servant wage freeze was one of NSW premier Chris Minns’ election commitments, alongside a promise to cut back on senior executive public servants by 15% through natural attrition.

“We have inherited a challenging budget, but budgets are about priorities,” Minns said on the pay freeze.

“Our priority is rebuilding our essential services and investing in frontline workers.”