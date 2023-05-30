APS pay levelling offer tabled, disparities persist

Commonwealth public servants may have been offered just over 10% as an initial pay rise, but it’s a very different story when it comes to levelling pay for the same grades between agencies.

The Australian Public Service Commission has tabled a surprisingly unambitious first bid to rein in pay disparity across the Australian Public Service, bowling up a leveller that reduces average inconsistency from a glaring 26% to a still awful 18%.

To put that in context, under the proposal filed Tuesday morning, the base salary (prior to any rise from the main pay bargaining round) for an Executive Level 2 working at Treasury would be set at $172, 429, while the pay for the same grade of seniority at agency Aboriginal Hostels Limited would be set at $127,769, a difference of $44,660, a disparity of almost 35%.

The woeful pay disparity between public servants working in central agencies compared to those providing services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, community and welfare agencies and cultural institutions has been a longstanding and painful reminder of the once institutionalised high levels of discrimination once present in the public sector.

The APSC, under the guidance of the Albanese government and minister for the public service Katy Gallagher, is intentionally reducing pay fragmentation as a stated aim of bargaining, though the degree of reduction, and its marketing, depends on how you cut the numbers.

The APSC is using averages of numbers across pay scales to sell its initial levelling effort that is, in part, limited by the fact it cannot reduce any agency’s pay to narrow the gap. Giving some agencies bigger pay rises than others to level up can also create tensions.

The APSC’s deputy commissioner for workplace relations bargaining taskforce Peter Riordan is selling the 8% leveller as a necessarily imperfect but significant improvement.

“Pay fragmentation that has emerged over decades affects employee attraction, retention and mobility. It will take time to address this. We’re confident this proposed approach takes an important and meaningful first step,” Riordan said.

“The proposed approach would lift the salaries of a range of employees across the Service, including those in our cultural institutions, and delivering vital services to First Nations communities.”

The APSC says the approach “creates a base salary range at each APS classification from APS1 – EL2 and reduces the current average fragmentation from 26 per cent to 18 per cent.”

The proposal tabled today also defines a minimum base salary “that agencies must meet or exceed,” the APSC said, adding it “would also set a base maximum salary for each classification.”

Those employees whose wages would still fall short of the new minimum “will receive an additional pay rise to address this, in addition to the APS-wide proposed pay offer.”

Adjusted base pay grades as proposed by APSC

APS Grade Current lowest salary ($) Proposed base salary ($) Increase Proposed ($) + 4% pay increase Affected Agencies APS1 Min 45,205 49,590 9.70% 51,574 46 Max 47,884 52,565 9.80% 54,668 APS2 Min 51,688 54,142 4.70% 56,308 9 Max 54,690 59,015 7.90% 61,376 APS3 Min 58,103 60,785 4.60% 63,216 6 Max 60,627 66,256 9.30% 68,906 APS4 Min 64,756 68,244 5.40% 70,974 6 Max 67,974 74,386 9.40% 77,361 APS5 Min 72,228 76,617 6.10% 79,682 15 Max 77,967 83,513 7.10% 86,854 APS6 Min 78,009 86,018 10.30% 89,459 17 Max 86,978 96,341 10.80% 100,195 EL1 Min 100,005 105,011 5.00% 109,211 6 Max 108,169 114,462 5.80% 119,040 EL2 Min 115,344 121,330 5.20% 126,183 4 Max 127,769 132,250 3.50% 137,540 Average 7.20%

Source: APSC

While that’s a pay bump, it’s still a long way short of narrowing the chasm in remuneration between agencies on the frontline of services and communities as opposed to agencies that compete for employees from the banking and property sectors.

For example, under the new maximum scales, an EL2 at the Defence Housing Authority would collect $173,683. At Finance, the same grade would be paid $168,942, with the same EL2 rank at the Australian Taxation Office pulling $158, 314.

Notably, the APSC has confirmed that the Senior Executive Service’s pay will also rise in line with whatever pay rise is eventually signed off, but not go above it (with those increases being decided by the Remuneration Tribunal).

In NSW, unions are thrashing out delivery of the Minns government’s promise to lift a 3% public sector pay rise cap. Industrial action in the Health sector resumes Wednesday and the government has declared a freeze on pay rises for senior bureaucrats and politicians to try and keep the peace.

The APSC is selling its modest leveller as a no-loss proposition.

“Under the proposed approach, no salaries will go backwards or be frozen. Agency pay scales won’t drop to the new base salary,” the APSC said.

“It has been designed with long-term structural integrity to support salary progression, and to permit scalability over time to include more agencies.”

The door is also open to coming back to fragmentation once the headline rise is sorted.

“The Chief Negotiator will continue to consider all Union and IBR pay fragmentation claims, and will revisit pay and pay fragmentation in the context of the whole package,” the APSC said.

On the issue of cultural disparities, the APSC insists there is progress being made.

“Employees of the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS), Aboriginal Hostels Limited (AHL) and the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) will receive additional pay rises across most classifications,” the APSC said.

“Minimum and maximum salaries at AIATSIS (Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies) under the proposed approach will increase by 4.2% on average across all classifications.”

