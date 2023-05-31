Dreaming of a brighter future, Voice advocates call for Australia’s healing

With the referendum to vote for constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians and enshrining a First Nations Voice to parliament just months away, ‘Yes’ supporters say it is time to turn to the next chapter of Australia’s reconciliation story.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney has told an audience in Canberra that the story of Australia is incomplete, starting first with what the constitution does not acknowledge.

Australia was one of the only first world nations with that settler history that did not recognise first peoples in the constitution, she said.

“I want you to also feel that the story of this country is your story,” Burney said of the importance of recognition.

“[And it’s also about] listening to First Nations people to get better outcomes, and at the end of the day, that’s good for this country as well.”

Burney reflected on a number of unifying milestones in Australian history that brought everyone together, such as the 2000 Sydney Habour Bridge walk for reconciliation and the 2008 Apology to Australia’s Indigenous People, and said it was time to take the next step.

“Close your eyes, and imagine what it’s going to be like that Sunday after a successful referendum, how you will feel, how we will feel because we feel you with us,” Burney said.

Burney went on to explain that the fundamentals of the Voice were simple and clear. She suggested that calls by ‘No’ proponents that there was not enough detail about the final structure of the body were misleading because it would be up to the government of the day to decide what the body’s composition, functions, powers and procedures would be.

“Despite the scaremongering out there, it does not have a veto power,” Burney said.

“There will be representatives of First Nations, people from every state, including remote communities, it will be gender balanced, and it will have the youth and it will be inclusive.”

The minister said voting on referendum day would feel very much like a normal election day to voters. People could vote early via pre-poll, there would be polling stations on the day, and campaigners for the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ side would be handing out leaflets.

“What changes you’re going to be asked to approve in the referendum is: firstly, to endorse the principle of practical and meaningful constitutional recognition, by creating a permanent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the parliament,” Burney said.

“The Voice will be able to make representations to the parliament, and the executive on matters relating to First Nations people, but with parliament retaining primacy and power of veto.

“The Voice can advise and make representations to the whole parliament, or through executive government, which is very important — which means ministers, and very senior public servants — but the crucial thing to remember is the voice does not have primacy over the parliament. So the parliament can choose to take another position,” she said.

While the more granular detail of the proposed body’s composition will be determined only after the referendum has passed, some key principles mean that we know it would include representatives from every state and territory, including representation from remote communities, being gender-balanced, involving youth, and being inclusive.

Also sharing his views was Yawuru man and ANU’s vice president (First Nations) Professor Peter Yu. The social, cultural and economic advancement advocate was involved as a prominent figure in the national leadership team negotiating the federal government’s response to the 1992 Mabo High Court judgment.

The concept of a First Nations Voice to Parliament had been in the works for many years now, since at least 2015, he said. But even earlier iterations had existed since the 1980s where calls for a Makarrata Commission, to supervise a process of agreement-making between governments and First Nations and truth-telling about our history’.

“There has to be a time of reconciling, there has to be a time,” Yu said,

“Given [Australia’s] very unfortunate history, but also our shared history, the challenge of being able to succumb to the kind of fairly typical response that we’ve become accustomed to having from the country and from the politics of it all, I think [the Voice] is very generous.

“But it is [also] quite simple. There’s nothing complicated about it. I think that that’s the beauty of it, is its simplicity,” he said.

In response to a question about whether the proposed Voice to Parliament was a threat to Indigenous sovereignty, Yu said some of the country’s best lawyers had given advice about the Voice and reassured the audience this was not in doubt.

“Sovereignty can’t be ceded, except by Aboriginal people themselves. So it hasn’t been ceded, it always was and always will be,” he said.

Professor Yu also said the intensity of racial hatred all Aboriginal people felt, in small and big ways, was profound. While reconciliation efforts were not about blame or feeling guilt for that heavy experience, the generational trauma could not be ignored.

“We are a mature, intelligent, and conscientious people,” Yu said.

“Fundamentally, we have a different DNA and cultural, social makeup — that is something that has evolved over time, and something that will be of huge benefit to this nation, should they decide to embrace us.”

“You can’t walk in the shoes of an Aboriginal person, where at times you feel immense hate, just for being who you are.

“That’s what our people have to live with every day of the week, and that’s the truth of what we have to deal with if we are to [reconcile],” he said.

Burney and Yu made their remarks as part of a special panel convened by the ANU on Ngunnawal country, along with the federal Labor party MPs Alicia Payne, Andrew Leigh, David Smith and Katy Gallagher on Monday.

This year Reconciliation Week (27 May to 3 June) coincided with the six-year anniversary of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The 2023 theme for Reconciliation Week is ‘Be a voice for generations’, urging all Australians to work together to create a more just, united and reconciled country.

“A more united Australia that takes pride in 65,000 years of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories and connection to country,” Burney said.

“An Australia that believes in the right of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to have their voices heard; and an Australia that stands opposed to racism, inequity and injustice.”

