Skew you: APSC’s pay leveller bent by fewer than 300 APS1 employees

One of the largest Australian Public Service (APS) per-agency pay grades supposedly benefiting from a proposed levelling-up of disparate pay scales across agencies trumpeted by the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) will extend to fewer than 300 employees, most recent data reveals.

The APSC on Tuesday released its first version of how it intends to address yawning pay gaps across bands that, as per the proposal, would reduce the average pay band inconsistency from an average of 26% to 18%.

Averaging smooths out peaks and troughs, including the base salary (prior to any rise from the main pay bargaining round) for an Executive Level 2 working at Treasury would be set at $172, 429, while the pay for the same grade of seniority at agency Aboriginal Hostels Limited would be set at $127,769 — a difference of $44,660, a disparity of almost 35%.

A cross-check of the most recent APS State of the Service report statistics reveals that the Australian Public Service Officer Level 1 band — the lowest band in the entire APS, where salaries are still below $50,000 a year — accounting for 46 of the 109 agencies affected by the wage leveller.

That number looks meaty until cross-referenced against the most recent APS State of the Service report, which puts the total number of APS employees at APS 1 at a mere 292.

It’s a neat, bleachy-white statistical rinse for a problem. Except that the only measure for the same problem that has as fewer numerical employees is Band 3 Senior Executive Service, which totalled a paltry 116 positions in the State of the Service review.

That makes the APSC’s initial leveller look more like folding in at the margins to meet a target rather than a genuine uplift.

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) certainly isn’t convinced.

“The proposed new minimums are still unacceptably low and only a handful of agencies would be affected at each classification level,” CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said.

“The APSC can and should go further in all aspects of their pay equity proposal.”

Donnelly said the proposal tabled by the APSC “lacks ambition and does not go enough to achieve real progress on pay equity in this bargaining round.”

“The CPSU has been campaigning for a long time to address pay inequality in the APS, which has seen employees in underfunded, indigenous, and cultural agencies paid thousands of dollars a year less for work at the same level, just because of the agency they work for.”

