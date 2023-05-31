NIAA not consistently considering fraud in grant design and planning, says ANAO

The National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) should do more to proactively manage potential provider fraud, according to an audit report from the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).

The ANAO found the NIAA did not consistently or sufficiently consider fraud prevention in its grant design and planning, with the report covering July 2020 to December 2022.

In the period of 2021-22, the NIAA funded $1.03 billion worth of grants to more than 1,000 external providers funded under the Indigenous Advancement Strategy (IAS).

During the same period, no provider fraud investigations were commenced according to the ANAO.

“Detection [of provider fraud] relies primarily on complaints being raised and arrangements to deal with complaints are appropriate,” the ANAO report stated.

“Proactive detection controls are not sufficiently implemented.”

Overall, the ANAO labelled the NIAA’s prevention, detection and referral of potential provider fraud as “partly effective”.

The office recommended the NIAA regularly conduct fraud risk assessments as well as implement proactive measures to detect fraud.

A planned review of the NIAA’s Integrated Program Compliance and Fraud Management Framework this year will consider adding more proactive fraud detection measures.

The report found it took an average of 1,232 days, or more than three years, to finalise a compliance review in 2021-22. Seven reviews were completed during that same period.

A relative backlog increased between 2020-21 and 2021-22 was noted, with the ANAO finding compliance review and fraud investigations record-keeping to be deficient.

Other recommendations for the agency include for the NIAA to monitor the resources, time and outcome of compliance reviews and fraud investigations.

The NIAA agreed to all seven recommendations from the ANAO, with NIAA CEO Jody Broun saying her agency would start implementing them immediately.

“The opportunities for improvement identified in the audit report, in conjunction with the work already underway to enhance practices and processes, are consistent with the agency’s continuous improvement of its management of risk, fraud and non-compliance,” Broun said.

“The agency will continue to take proactive steps to enhance its approach to fraud control and take all reasonable measures to comply with legislation.”

Broun also noted that “serious and complex allegations of fraud” can take time to resolve, with coordination with “other funding providers, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors” involved.

In its key messages for all government entities, the ANAO said it was important for accountable authorities and audit committees to have a fraud awareness and prevention culture.

“Where programs involve payments going to providers, there should be an organisational commitment to the prevention and detection of fraud and the identification and remediation of provider non-compliance,” the ANAO said.

“Strong leadership will champion continuous improvement to frameworks and processes through lessons learned.”

