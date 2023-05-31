Cost-of-living pressures will ease by removing tariffs from UK goods, minister says

Don Farrell has welcomed the commencement of the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA), promising the trade diversification goal will offer relief for the rising price of goods.

The FTA came into effect on Wednesday after being approved by the UK parliament in March.

The federal government says this is a boon for domestic consumers, with 98% of tariffs on UK imports now gone and the rest to be lifted in six years.

Farrell, Australia’s trade and tourism minister, described the arrangement as a “gold standard” deal for all Australians. Within a decade, the deal is set to remove tariffs on all Australian agricultural products headed for the UK.

In a statement, the senator said the UK was Australia’s second-largest trading partner and the new FTA would be of particular benefit to manufacturers, workers, farmers, tradies, innovators, families, and students.

“This agreement creates new opportunities to deepen and expand trade and investment with one of Australia’s most important and longstanding trading partners,” the minister said.

“The deal will help tackle rising living costs in Australia by removing tariffs on UK-made goods.”

Australia and the UK’s two-way goods trade was worth $10 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, the 2021-22 two-way services trade is estimated to be worth more than $11 billion.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), the FTA means local producers can look forward to 99% of tariffs for Australian goods being exported to the UK.

This also applies to farm exports and creates “the best access to the UK” for producers and agricultural exporters since the 1970s.

All tariffs for the following exports have now been lifted: wine, short and medium grain rice, honey, olive oil, nuts, as well as the majority of seafood (including finfish) and the majority of fruit and vegetables (including onions, oranges, and grapes).

Exports of beef, sheep meat, wheat and meslin, barley, dairy (including cheese and butter), long grain and broken rice will enjoy duty-free transitional quotas, to eventually have tariffs eliminated.

A DAFF explainer outlined that the deal was second only to the Australia-NZ FTA, and the most comprehensive agreement between Australian or any other trading partner.

“Improved market access to an otherwise premium and highly protected UK market gives Australian farmers more opportunities to provide sustainable, high-quality agricultural produce to British consumers and a strong competitive advantage over other trading partners,” the statement said.

Australian industrial goods going to the UK will also have tariffs lifted, covering auto parts, electrical equipment and fashion items are now eliminated.

Farrell added that the FTA’s implementation advanced Australia’s trade diversification agenda, noting that there was no investor state dispute settlement mechanism in the deal. This means Australia’s right to develop and implement policy measures for things like public health and the environment will continue to be protected by sovereign rights.

People-to-people links between Aussies and Brits will also flow from the new deal, thanks to changes that will give professionals the same level of access to the UK job market as EU nationals (except Ireland).

“The agreement also includes measures designed to improve the mobility of skilled workers and young people, in both directions,” the statement said.

“From 31 January 2024, Australians up to the age of 35, up from 30, will be able to apply for working holidays in the UK and stay for a maximum of three years instead of two.”