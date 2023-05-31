Australia must do more to end modern slavery

Two reports published last week demonstrate that modern slavery is a real and present problem in Australia and that our current laws are not doing enough to address it.

Shockingly, the Global Slavery Index 2023, released last week, estimated 41,000 people in Australia are living in slavery, and that Australians are importing US$17.4 billion worth of products at risk of being produced with forced labour.

These are not just statistics. Behind these numbers are real people and real suffering.

For each of the 41,000 people in Australia who are affected by modern slavery, it means working long hours with little or no pay. It means being stuck in cycles of poverty with no way out, no matter how hard you work. It means being isolated and cut off from the world, with no control over your own life and little hope for a better future.

Slavery is dehumanising and profoundly wrong.

Even more distressing was the finding by Professor John McMillan in the statutory review of Australia’s Modern Slavery Act released last week that there is “no hard evidence” that the act “has yet caused meaningful change for people living in conditions of modern slavery” in Australia.

When the Modern Slavery Bill was introduced into Parliament in 2018, the federal government said it would “transform the way the Australian business community responds to modern slavery“. Five years later, the statutory review of the Modern Slavery Act has highlighted just how much work still needs to be done.

In 2015, the UN General Assembly made a commitment to taking “immediate and effective measures” to end slavery. Since then, countries like Australia have spent enormous amounts of money and invested significant efforts into a wide range of anti-slavery programs across the world.

Yet the Global Slavery Index, released by Walk Free, has revealed that the problem is only getting worse. It estimates that on any given day in 2021, there were 50 million people living in modern slavery. That is an extra 10 million people since the last index in 2018.

How is this possible?

It has been over 200 years since William Wilberforce led the successful campaign to abolish the British slave trade. Yet here we are in 2023, and slavery still exists.

In recent years, Australia has asserted itself as a leader in the global efforts to end modern slavery. We were the second country in the world to introduce national modern slavery laws and the first to introduce a public online repository for modern slavery statements.

Australia’s long-standing commitment to the Bali Process, significant investment in regional counter-trafficking programs such as ASEAN-ACT, and active role within Alliance 8.7 are all indicative of our leadership on this issue.

But clearly, our efforts to date have not been enough.

The good news is that both the recently released reports — the Global Slavery Index 2023 and the statutory review of the Modern Slavery Act — provide clear recommendations about the next steps that Australia must take to strengthen slavery responses.

For example, the statutory review identified three main weaknesses in Australia’s Modern Slavery Act, namely that the standard of reporting is variable, the reporting obligation is not properly enforceable and “the process is at risk of being drowned by a sea of large and incompatible statements“.

To help address these weaknesses, 30 recommendations for change have been made. These include lowering the revenue threshold for reporting from $100 million to $50 million, introducing penalties for non-compliance, requiring reporting entities to have a due diligence system for modern slavery and introducing a high-risk declaration procedure.

Specific recommendations for Australia made by the Global Slavery Index 2023 include establishing an independent anti-slavery commissioner and the establishment of a national victim compensation scheme for survivors of modern slavery.

The recommendations made in both reports deserve serious and immediate consideration.

The federal government has already adopted some of these proposals. The 2023-24 Budget provided funding for the establishment of an independent anti-slavery commissioner.

Other positive Budget measures included increased funding for the Support for Trafficking Persons program and support for an 18-month pilot program to provide an alternative referral pathway for victim-survivors to ensure that accessing support is not contingent on participation in criminal justice processes.

These are all positive steps. But the Global Slavery Index 2023 and the statutory review of the Modern Slavery Act are both stark reminders of the significant challenge that lies ahead.

The federal government needs to act on these recommendations with a sense of urgency.

Modern slavery is a stain on our humanity. This is an opportunity for Australia to recommit to the fight against modern slavery, and to take tangible steps towards eradicating modern slavery once and for all.

