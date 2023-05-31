Centrelink primed for strikes: Union rejects 10.5% APS pay offer

The Albanese government’s first pay rise offer under Australian Public Service-wide bargaining has been overwhelmingly rejected after a ballot of Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) members, with a landslide result against the proposal pointing to heavy turbulence ahead.

Of the CPSU’s 15,000 members that voted in the ballot, 86% voted down the first pay offer of 10.5% from the Australian Public Service Commission, with the union revealing it’s already lodged an application with the Fair Work Commission for a protected action ballot at Services Australia, the largest agency in the APS by employee headcount.

The swift application helps clear the legal path for CPSU members to take industrial action against their employer in the event members vote for action, which is highly likely.

It also paves the way for a long-game campaign, dashing the APSC’s initial swift settlement timelines. Public service minister Katy Gallagher, herself a former CPSU organiser, has said she expects there to be disputation as part of the bargaining process, an expectation now being met.

Services Australia has remained an industrialised stronghold of the APS, with the CPSU running strong campaigns against punitive conditions foisted on employees, like timed toilet breaks, to garner support.

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said the move to invoke protected action was not taken lightly.

“This is a strategic decision that puts our members in a position where they can increase pressure on the APSC and the federal government to deliver better outcomes in bargaining if necessary,” Donnelly said.

On the pay offer, Donnelly said her members want a fair deal delivered on time.

“They want to see the government bring a pay rise to the table that acknowledges what they have endured over the past decade, one that takes steps to address the attraction and retention crisis, and one that will go some way in easing current financial pressures.

“Our members have clearly communicated that a 10.5% pay offer achieves none of those goals.”

Those CPSU members who voted no cited increased cost-of-living pressures, with members saying the first pay offer was below inflation.

“My HECS/HELP debt got indexed at a higher rate than [this],” an APS employee said.

“No where [sic] near close to cost-of-living increases and inflation, but even more importantly — fails to bridge the gap around past bargaining agreements and the extensive delays and pain we experienced back then. Just not good enough!” another wrote.

“Years of subpar wage growth drive the need for a larger increase, as does inflation. Further, without a suitable pay rise for the APS, the gap between the public sector and private sector will continue to grow, pushing more incredible people into the private sector,” added one.

Broken down by years, the government’s first offer was 4% in the first year, 3.5% in the second year and 3% in the third year.

The government’s offer was already below the CPSU’s initial 20% claim, which would break down to 9% in the first year, 6% in the second and 5% in the third.

Data released on Wednesday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has put inflation on an annual basis at 6.8%.

The first pay offer rejection will be raised at the bargaining table during Thursday’s meeting.

With Julian Bajkowski.

