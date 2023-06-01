PSsst! A fair estimation of the parliamentary fashion parade

Pollies fear top public servants might mean what they say

Sometimes senate estimates can be a circus but Jane Hume takes her role very seriously.

During the latest round of grilling, the Liberal senator for Victoria put a question on notice to DEWR secretary Natalie James asking just what her Secretary’s Sticky Note message in The Mandarin on “smashing the hierarchy” meant.

Specifically, the senator wants to know who James considers as part of the so-called “hierarchy” and which groups the top public servant believes are being hampered by it.

We’re keeping an eye on whether the issue will actually get to be aired. In the meantime, read the original article here.

It’s a shame the on-the-record conversation hasn’t happened yet because it could well be an interesting way to advance the conversation on what the APS is doing post-hierarchy classification review.

Sartorial swings from leaders who wear their hearts on their sleeves

On the topic of being a fearlessly expressive public service leader, we also couldn’t help but notice James’ choice of a white business shirt and thrifted tie for her important senate estimates appearances this week.

Smart and stylish as ever, the 80s-esque ensemble bears a striking resemblance to the illustration The Mandarin mocked up of the secretary for our Sticky Notes series, which ran earlier this year.

We have it on good authority the jewel of the Melbournite’s vintage aesthetic — her tie — was found in a cute op-shop somewhere in one of the tasteful suburbs of her home state. Supporting the fashion circular economy and making a statement. What a Queen.

It’s at this point we feel compelled to also give a shoutout to Attorney-General’s Department boss Katherine Jones, whose classy powder blue pantsuit shows up most people in the room. That is, unless she’s not in the same room as the APS’s best-dressed bureaucrat Stephanie Foster from Home Affairs, who doesn’t shy away from a bit of sparkle or metal hardware embellishments on her corporate attire.

Meanwhile, everybody’s straight-shooter and Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts secretary Jim Betts couldn’t escape the critical eye of senate estimates’ fashion police this round also. The new secretary was taken to task over his preference to wear t-shirts that might feature slogans or symbols of allyship.

Hardly an offensive gesture from an inclusive boss serious about shifting stuffy organisational culture. The politicians loved it though. Telling.

Remember we’re paying them for these theatrics.

“I’m not being rude, I’m just interested because there’s a dress code in the parliament and obviously I was interested in whether you have any particular dress code in your department?”, senator Sarah Henderson sweetly put to Betts.

“No, there’s no formal dress code for the department,” Betts responded.

It would be nice if senate estimates was used to discuss matters of substance. Things that go to the heart of the national interest, for example.

At least Barbara Pocock and Nick McKim are going for the “foxes in charge of the hen house”. See our straight reporting for more on the PwC tax leak scandal.

Smiley face might not mean what you think it does, AFP boss warns

AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw gave a rather eye-brow-raising brief to senate estimates about how much praise different generations in the workforce require, and how those pesky picture symbols people text each other can have more than one meaning.

There’s one Gen X on The Mandarin’s team who often refers to things being “all thumbs” referencing a clumsy texter who can’t get a clear message across. Another younger person on the team takes great delight in receiving SMS essays from people born before 1985. But self-proclaimed Boomer Kershaw’s insights are something else altogether.

“The world is changing,” the commissioner said, in reference to the challenges of keeping his multi-generational workforce happy.

“You know the smiley face? That can actually mean the opposite in ‘Gen-Z land’,” he said.

Okay…

DAFF secretary’s impromptu fireside chat on appearing in estimates

Andrew Metcalfe had some sage advice for how to appear at senate estimates: be friendly, be helpful, and say you don’t know the answer when you don’t know the answer.

The secretary shared with senate estimates this week an anecdote about appearing before a parliamentary committee back in 1993 alongside Dennis Richardson, deputy secretary at the then-named Department of Immigration and Multicultural Affairs.

“I was asked a question and I made the foolish mistake of saying more than I’d been asked,” Metcalfe said.

“Within about five seconds a note was passed to me by Dennis Richardson, which I opened up and it said something along the lines of ‘shut up’, it actually was a bit more colourful on that.

“And so: answer the question, give the right answer. If you don’t know, say it, take it on notice. If you need to correct it, come back. There’s your estimates training.”

The Mandarin is not going to speculate on what Metcalfe meant by “colourful” but we’ll leave it up to our readers’ imagination. Presumably a four-letter word was in there.

Lambie goes for Campbell’s jugular

A separate session has seen senator Jacqui Lambie describe Kathryn Campbell, the former secretary for Human Services and DFAT, and her appointment to lead the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine taskforce as an example of people having “lost their wits”.

Campbell was given her current role in June 2022, well after it was made clear the illegal and punitive Robodebt scheme she oversaw had major issues. And the Tasmanian senator was very clear about her views on the issue.

“Mr Moriarty, [Campbell’s appointment] is not appropriate any longer,” Lambie fired at Defence secretary Greg Moriarty.

“I can tell you, if you were in uniform, you’d be thrown out! It is no longer appropriate and she should be removed … it is enough!

“If you’re the leader you think you are, then it’s time for her to go … It’s a disgrace, and don’t tell me something can’t be done about it because that’s rubbish.

“If [Campbell] is half the decent person she thinks she is, she would have got up and left. She would have never taken a job back here. Not ever!,” Lambie said.

“That’s the sort of people we’ve got around us. It’s enough. Do something about it,” she concluded.

Message received. Out.

Defence, your move. Wilco?

CSIRO’s cutie patootie makes a cameo

To end on a lighter note, enjoy this impossibly adorable video of two little wombats horsing around on a couch.

Sometimes it's hard to be a serious national science agency when wombats exist. We originally wanted to caption this: "LOOK AT THESE PERFECT CHONKY BURROW BOIS!" But we put on our blazers & wrote a professional caption: Happy #WombatWednesday! 📹 | brindabella_the_wombat on IG pic.twitter.com/RFQijaCqa3 — CSIRO (@CSIRO) May 31, 2023

CSIRO shared the clip to mark Wombat Wednesday and declared the share made being a serious national science agency quite the challenge. We dare you not go ga-ga too.