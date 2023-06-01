Movers & Shakers: Mystery promotion at Office of National Intelligence

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Monica Collins was promoted to first assistant secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Band 1

Someone (the name was withheld) was appointed an assistant director-general at the Office of National Intelligence.

At the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, Brendon Buckley was promoted to an SES Band 1 position.

Rachel Short was appointed a branch head at the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

Productivity Commission chair

After five years in the role, chair of the productivity commission Michael Brennan will not seek reappointment.

Brennan joined the commission back in 2018, having had prior experience both with the Victorian Treasury and Finance as well as federal Treasury.

A merit-based recruitment process is now underway for his replacement.

ACCC deputy chair

Mick Keogh was reappointed for another five-year term as deputy chair at the ACCC.

Gina Cass-Gottlieb, chair of the ACCC, said the news was welcomed particularly in light of the ACCC’s new role as a water market conduct regulator for the Murray-Darling Basin.

“Mick is well-known to the agricultural and small business sectors and has a deep understanding of the issues impacting them,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“It is excellent news that we will continue to have the benefit of Mick’s knowledge and expertise for a further term.”

WA commissioner for the Americas

Natasha Monks was named investment and trade commissioner for the Americas for the Western Australian government.

She will start secondment in the role on July 24 and will move to work from the Investment and Trade WA office in Austin, Texas next year.

Monks joins the role from the Great Southern Development Commission, where she was CEO.

Tax Practitioners Board chair

Peter de Cure was appointed chair of the Tax Practitioners Board, replacing Ian Klung.

De Cure has been on the Tax Practitioners Board since 2017 and fronted senate estimates this week.

Meanwhile, former KPMG senior partner Rosheen Garnon was reappointed to the board for a three-year term.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here of de Cure’s appointment.

Urban Policy Forum members

The University of Canberra’s urban and regional planning professor Barbara Norman will chair the Urban Policy Forum, a new group.

The rest of the forum is made up of:

Rob Stokes – former NSW minister for infrastructure, cities and active transport

– former NSW minister for infrastructure, cities and active transport Neil Argent – professor of human geography at the University of New England

– professor of human geography at the University of New England Rufus Black – vice-chancellor of the University of Tasmania

– vice-chancellor of the University of Tasmania Sally Capp – lord mayor of Melbourne and chair of the Council of Capital City Lord Mayors

– lord mayor of Melbourne and chair of the Council of Capital City Lord Mayors Bronwen Clark – CEO of the National Growth Areas Alliance

– CEO of the National Growth Areas Alliance Matt Collins – CEO of the Planning Institute of Australia

– CEO of the Planning Institute of Australia Elle Davidson – Aboriginal planning lecturer at the University of Sydney

– Aboriginal planning lecturer at the University of Sydney Michael Fotheringham – managing director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute

– managing director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute Rebecca Moore – Western Australian government architect

– Western Australian government architect Davina Rooney – CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia

– CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia Alison Scotland – executive director of the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council

– executive director of the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council Mike Zorbas – CEO of the Property Council of Australia.

Infrastructure minister Catherine King said the forum would “make a real contribution to the commonwealth’s revitalised approach to urban policy, bring expertise in the urgent challenges facing our cities and suburbs”.

Defence Strategic Review external advisory panel members

Former Finance secretary Rosemary Huxtable and former Defence secretary Dennis Richardson have been appointed to a new external advisory panel to oversee the implementation of the Defence Strategic Review recommendations.

The two former agency chiefs will be joined by former DFAT deputy secretary Richard Maude.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

APA director

Danielle Elston was appointed a director at the Australian Public Affairs’ Adelaide office.

A former South Australian public servant, Elston had worked in the Attorney-General’s Department, Department for Environment and Water and Department for Education.