No cap, fam: opportunity for health agencies to be funnier on socials

Health authorities need to tailor their communication towards young people more, according to a study looking at health communications during one of the first waves of COVID-19.

The content analysis looked at social media posts by state and territory health authorities relating to COVID-19 that targeted young people during September 2021.

The research found posts that performed well on social media, judging by engagement, were ones that used humour or memes.

One of the top performing posts, shown below, was from the Tasmanian Department of Health using a Labrador showing how to wear a mask.

The paper’s lead author, Melody Taba, a PhD candidate at the University of Sydney, told The Mandarin humour can be a double-edged sword for health authorities if posts go viral for the wrong reasons.

“It’s definitely an area that will be interesting to get more information on and to see if [humour] can be incorporated more often or if that would actually end up detracting from the health messages from health authorities,” Taba said.

The other aspect of this is whether the use of humour would translate into behaviour change. In other words, it is difficult to correlate a post doing well on social media with people complying with that post’s intended message.

Interestingly, the study found only one agency posted on TikTok during that month, which was before the ban on the social media app on government devices.

Source: COVID-19 messages targeting young people on social media: content analysis of Australian health authority posts

The paper noted a lack of social media posts overall targeting young people, with 14.7% of posts explicitly targeting young people.

Taba added it was vital for health authorities to be on social media to reach the key demographic.

“It’s really important that we learn from the experiences that we had during the COVID pandemic, in order to make sure where we’re ready for the next health emergency,” Taba said.

“There are so many young people on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok; we would expect that the health authorities would have a presence there,” the senior research officer added.

Another of the most engaged posts was from ACT Health, playing on the term “smashed avo”.

Taba said a new area of research has focused on relying on social media influencers for health communications.

“There is some preliminary research coming out of the US that social media influencers can be helpful in promoting healthy behaviours of different sorts — this was mostly in the context of COVID-19, hygiene and other public health behaviours that could reduce the spread of the disease,” Taba said.

“But it’s still very, very early days.”

