No smoking guns or heroes but the PwC scandal is far from done

It was all very exciting when the Australian Taxation Office finally appeared at the senate economics estimates committee at 6pm on Tuesday evening.

As frequently happens, the program had massively underestimated the amount of hot air to be expended, much of it on the PwC scandal, before the ATO got to explain what everyone wanted to know: who knew and did what, where, when and why it took so long for the story to come to light and get the Australian Federal Police on the job.

To begin with, the chair, Victorian Labor senator Jess Walsh, made a rookie mistake. She dared suggest that the commissioner for taxation, Chris Jordan, might table his opening statement instead of speaking it.