AI’s rapid evolution has experts warning change is coming faster than they can predict

The release of a commonwealth report on generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been welcomed by a number of special interest and advocacy groups, including the federal Opposition.

The Australian chief scientist’s rapid-response information was released on Thursday but was delivered to the government three months ago, in March.

Led by authors Professor Genevieve Bell, Professor Jean Burgess, Professor Julian Thomas and Professor Shazia Sadiq, the report said that accurately forecasting AI opportunities over the next decade was “almost impossible” because of the break-neck speed of innovation in the space.

“Known risks are clearer, but there are categories of emerging risks that are difficult to forecast,” the rapid report said.

“In the shorter term, generative AI, based on LLMs [large language modelling] and MFMs [multimodal foundation models], will likely impact everything from banking and finance to public services, education and creative industries.”

The group said that national capabilities, capacities, investments and regulatory frames would need to be re-examined to determine whether they were suitable for optimising AI opportunities.

“Questions include: do we have sufficient computer power, appropriately skilled practitioners, scientific expertise, workforce development strategies and policy settings that range from critical technologies to education, ethics, governance and regulation?,” the report said.

Commissioned by the National Science and Technology Council at the request of industry and science minister Ed Husic in February, the report considers the short-to-medium-term implications of two key AI issues.

The first consideration discusses the opportunities and risks of applying LLMs and MFMs learning technologies.

The second issue of the report centres on international examples of strategies deployed by advanced economies since the entry of models like ChatGPT to deal with the opportunities and impacts of AI.

The lead authors said corporations were driving the surging interest in LLM and MFMs, and that innovation and interest were concentrated in dominant countries like the US and China.

“While some of the architectural innovations are being shared publicly, overall there is a paucity of information about the development, deployment and commercialisation of these models and the applications and services based upon them,” the report said.

Husic also released a discussion paper on safe and responsible AI in Australia, examining domestic regulatory and governance responses overseas. The minister said the discussion paper offered several options to strengthen the framework governing the safe and responsible use of AI, and called for the government to reconsider whether existing regimes were fit-for-purpose.

“Using AI safely and responsibly is a balancing act the whole world is grappling with at the moment. The upside is massive, whether it’s fighting superbugs with new AI-developed antibiotics or preventing online fraud,” Husic said.

“But as I have been saying for many years, there needs to be appropriate safeguards to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI.”

Husic noted a federal Budget investment of $41 million for industry work to responsibly develop AI demonstrated the government’s commitment to this emerging technology.

“Today is about what we do next to build trust and public confidence in these critical technologies,” he said.

In a joint statement, shadow minister for science Paul Fletcher and shadow minister for communications David Coleman welcomed the report. They said AI development, in particular generative AI, were likely to have profound consequences for Australia.

“While much of the public commentary on AI focuses on its potential risks, we must also be cognisant of the very substantial benefits that will flow from the technology,” the shadow minister said.

“There is likely to be a role for the government in mitigating the risks of AI. But it is also important that government does not over-reach, in the process stifling innovation.”

Fletcher and Coleman argued that for the Australian economy to succeed, the nation would also need to “succeed in AI” and called for efforts to support a flourishing sector so that Australia was not merely an AI user.

To achieve this, they said, adequate intellectual property (IP) measures would need to be put in place to protect creators in relevant sectors like the media, they said.

“The government should also act quickly to ensure that the intellectual property of Australian businesses is protected in an AI world.

“Generative AI models are likely drawing on the intellectual property of Australian companies today, without paying any compensation to those IP owners,” the shadow ministers said.

Earlier this week, a coalition of AI experts and innovators warned that unfettered AI development could ultimately lead to human extinction.

A growing list of prominent tech leaders had added their signatures to the following statement:

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

