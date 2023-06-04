We must be mindful of ethical consultants, public servants PwC has put in harm’s way

In Australia, we are all well aware that what often starts as a small local bushfire has the capacity to burn the whole forest down.

The current firestorm engulfing PwC Australia, and all of its complex relationships with government agencies, is a classic case. No matter what the level of engagement between various levels of that vast consultancy firm and multiple levels of our public service, the danger is that all are now tarred with the same brush.

Allegations of widespread corruption or at best improper practice and inappropriate relationships now abound. The clear implication is that all such interactions, both personal and professional should immediately cease.

Government officials are being asked daily to explain why they have continued to engage with any PwC practitioners or any other external consultancies. In the public and media eye, all such interactions are not only perceived as unnecessary to the ongoing and orderly conduct of policy development or implementation but are in danger of now being seen as being personally complicit with the obvious ethical breaches of others.

So what are the implications for both government officials and those working ethically for PwC or other external consultants?

Initially, many will suffer personal and professional reputational harm, and consequentially ‘moral injury’, through no fault of their own.

Simply by association with either the consultancy firm itself or the government agencies that are now perceived not to have acted in a timely or deliberative fashion, those who have acted ethically, and in good faith with each other, will be the subject of public and personal shaming.

Whether fair or not, such major public and political scandals do cause much wider harm. While most politicians and the media at the centre of the public spectacle do not deal with these consequences, those directly involved with the people management (in government agencies and PwC) do.

So, how could they behave to limit such harm?

Of importance is the reality that many will have their own trusted relationships and a history of having worked collectively, ethically and productively on joint projects.

While that needs to be acknowledged and valued by all parties, it also needs to be clearly stated by the relevant senior managers in both organisations. Ideally, this would happen both in private and directly with those affected, as well as in the public domain.

On the public service front, that means senior departmental officials, and where relevant government ministers, openly highlighting the value that has been derived from previous properly completed projects.

This can occur quite independently of any departmental, or more general government decision or direction, to do things differently in the future. If the Albanese government does head down its stated path of restoring expert capability within the public service and relying less on external consultancies, that does not necessarily mean that all previous work was unethical, poor quality or failed to deliver appropriate outcomes.

Many of those who are personally involved in any significant degree of interaction between PwC and government agencies may not only be distressed now but by the ongoing implications that much more is yet to be revealed. This is where both PwC and the relevant agencies can also greatly assist. Transparency and openness are the keys to limiting that ongoing damage.

Within the bounds of what is legally possible, all parties need to be clear about what actions have been taken in the past, what processes are actually under review, how widespread the allegations of impropriety are and, therefore, which people and which projects are not now being simply lumped under the same umbrella.

While such things as senate estimates hearings may be great theatre, they reinforce the idea that much is being withheld from public view and the suspicion that neither government agencies nor PwC are being open about the major ethical breaches that have occurred.

In many such ‘public scandal’ cases, there is little consideration of the lasting impact on those professionals (on all sides) who are impacted.

While the revelation of such clear failures in public administration is essential for our institutions to improve and function appropriately, the clear danger is that unnecessary and preventable harms are caused to many rather innocent bystanders.

Hopefully, as this particular occasion plays out over the coming months, those in very senior positions will give adequate consideration not only to the ‘reputational harm’ to their respective organisations but also to providing appropriate personal support to those most affected.

Personal declaration: I have a 3.2% equity share in Innowell Pty Ltd and am the scientific adviser to that organisation. Innowell is a joint venture of the University of Sydney and PwC Australia, developing and implementing digital technologies for improved mental health care.

READ MORE:

No smoking guns or heroes — but the PWC scandal is far from done