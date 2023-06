Labor’s NDIS ambitions aim to accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative

Bill Shorten has told an audience in Sydney the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is changing lives and is here to stay, reassuring providers and participants that the goal is to invest and improve things rather than deliver efficiencies with only cost-savings in mind.

“The key to the scheme running well and the message to participants is better quality decision-making, better quality systems, better quality interaction so that the people in the scheme don’t feel that the agency is dehumanising them,” Shorten said.

“[There are] real resources going into the administration of the NDIS, and it’s a sign of how the government wants to do the scheme better: by investing in the scheme, not trying to slash and burn.”