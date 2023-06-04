Government continues to renovate AAT before building new appeals system

The push to reform the Administrative Appeals Tribunal continues, with the government working on laws to establish a replacement administrative body.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said the government received 120 formal submissions and 287 short-form responses to its issues paper, and that the government is reviewing this material as it prepares the legal framework for a new body.

“These submissions, together with contributions from stakeholders at events held during the consultation period, will inform the design of the new body,” Dreyfus said.

It would also follow advice from an expert advisory group led by former High Court judge Patrick Keane.

The review is partly the result of the AAT being seen as a body to which political appointments were made by the former Coalition government. Labor is also taking the opportunity to refresh the administrative appeals system.

When the government announced last December it would abolish the AAT, Dreyfus said its public standing had been “irreversibly damaged as a result of the actions of the former government over the last nine years”.

The work for the AAT does not stop just because the government is planning to transition to a new body and two new deputy presidents, judges Lisa Hespe and Geoffrey Kennett, have been appointed for two-year terms to keep the ship on course.

“Justice Hespe was appointed to the Federal Court of Australia in 2022, preceded by a 27‑year career as a lawyer, including five years as a senior member of the AAT,” Dreyfus said.

“Justice Kennett was also appointed to the Federal Court of Australia in 2022. Prior to that appointment, Justice Kennett had an extensive career in the Australian Public Service, including as counsel assisting the Solicitor-General of the commonwealth, before being called to the NSW Bar in 1998. He was appointed senior counsel in 2010.”

Two other deputy presidents, Jan Redfern and Ian Molloy, have received short-term reappointments along with 32 members of the AAT to ensure that work gets done.

“Consistent with the requirements for short-term reappointments to the AAT, views were sought from the acting president of the AAT about members’ suitability for short-term reappointment and the ongoing operational needs of the AAT,” Dreyfus said.

