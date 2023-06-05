Sydney Rail repair plan uses weekends to ramp-up maintenance work, catch up on years of delay

The NSW transport minister has unveiled the largest program of coordinated rail maintenance to be undertaken in Sydney following a recent review of the network.

Weekend train commuters have been warned their trips will likely be diverted to a fleet of replacement buses for the next 12 months, as a $97 million plan to address longstanding maintenance issues commences.

An interim report of the Sydney Trains review was released last month, making 12 recommendations to address schedule reliability, calling for the prioritisation of the repair backlog for more than 450 km of track on the 2,000 km network to help reduce equipment downtime.

Extreme weather events and industrial action were partly to blame for equipment failures, leading to major shut-downs, the review found. But the introduction of a new timetable in 2017 was the primary reason maintenance crews could not get sufficient access to parts of the track that needed to be fixed.

“Equipment that should have been inspected, repaired, refurbished or replaced but wasn’t because maintenance crews could not get anywhere near sufficient access to the track,” a statement from the government read.

“Sydney Trains has now mapped out a massive maintenance program to take place every weekend for the next year or more.

“It is designed to perform several years’ worth of normal maintenance works in that time by pouring huge resources and numbers of additional crews into the task.”

The plan will aim to repair 1,900 high-priority defects — significantly more than the 600 defect removals completed on average each year.

Transport minister Jo Haylen said Sydney Trains’ recent “substandard” services were the result of system failures caused by neglect. She blamed the former government for the millions of people who depended on the public transport network and said fixing the problems would be a massive effort.

“I want to be totally honest with everyone — for the next year or so we are going to massively disrupt the network on weekends while our crews get in and fix it,” Haylen said.

“The work will be around the clock from midnight Friday to midnight Sunday. We have no choice. It’s the only way to get it fixed and have reliable trains again.”

Funding for the rail repair plan, which includes about 37,000 repairs, upgrades and refurbishments, will be taken from unspent money allocated for maintenance projects which had been unspent.

The government estimates there will be hundreds of workers deployed to around 100 worksites each weekend. Some weekends will see thousands of men and women performing maintenance works.

In exchange for the “year of pain” that weekend maintenance would likely cause, the minister said Sydney’s world-class train system would be restored. About 600,000 travellers are expected to be impacted.

“We will keep people constantly updated, every week, with reports on how this immense repair project is progressing,” she said.

