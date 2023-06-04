WA launches grad program to attract next gen of ICT bureaucrats

With the launch of a new graduate program, the WA government hopes to recruit more ICT talent for the state’s public service.

The Public Sector ICT Graduate and Internship Program will target graduates and students in in-demand areas like data science and analytics and cyber security.

Spots will be offered across the state government’s various agencies, with rotations provided to program participants.

The government hopes to recruit 40 people for the program.

WA innovation and digital economy minister Stephen Dawson said the program would offer a range of exciting opportunities.

“[The program will] provide them with the practical skills and professional experience to kickstart their careers,” Dawson said.

“The establishment of the Public Sector ICT Graduate and Internship Program demonstrates the state government’s commitment to ensuring the public sector has the necessary skills to meet current and emerging ICT demands.

“I am excited for the development of a new pathway for ICT graduates to enter the public service and the benefits they will bring.”

The program comes as the government looks to ensure the public service’s current and future ICT workforce needs are addressed.

More details on the recruitment will be on the ‘A Place of Opportunity’ web page when the program is established.

The WA announcement comes as a number of graduate programs are recruiting in the state.

During May and June, the WA public sector commission is recruiting for graduate programs for itself and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation, Treasury, and the Office of the Auditor General.

Last month, the commission hosted a booth at the Careers Expo 2023 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.

According to government FAQs, most graduate programs in Western Australia pay newstarters $76,026 a year. The state’s public service will be getting a 3% increase in June.

