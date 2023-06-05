APS remote work discrepancies ‘significant and complex’, negotiators consider two-week standard notice

Attempting to unify the disparate remote locality arrangements for staff across the Australian Public Service is causing a headache for enterprise bargaining negotiators, who are trying to iron out differences across agencies.

Notice periods when a public servant chooses to either leave or retire from an agency were also up for discussion.

In a bargaining update notice chief negotiator Peter Riordan said claims about remote localities, regional jobs and relocation assistance were discussed last Thursday.

Due to the “significant and complex” arrangements across the various government employers, Riordan has now called for a complete review of remote localities arrangements.

Should it proceed, the review will occur over the term of a new enterprise agreement but a spokesperson for the APSC said details had not been worked through.

“The CPSU put forward their claim on regional jobs and will provide a proposed clause for consideration by Mr Riordan,” the notice read.

The union and other bargaining representatives have reportedly “broadly supported” a common condition on relocation assistance proposed by Riordan but with some suggested amendments.

“This would apply when an employer required an employee to relocate for work,” the notice said.

An APSC spokeswoman told The Mandarin that more information would be shared as bargaining unfolded.

Riordan’s proposal for all government agencies to adopt a standard two-week notice when a public servant wanted to either resign or retire from their role was also discussed.

Representatives have indicated they will further consider the two-week standard notice period.

While Respect@Work matters have been tabled for another time, the APSC put draft clauses up for consideration on issues including blood donation and vaccination; Employee Assistance Programs (EAP); and supported wage system.

The bargaining group will convene again on Tuesday and Thursday this week to discuss gender and diversity matters, and EL TOIL and overpayments respectively.

Tuesday’s meeting will revisit broadly supported matters including gender affirmation leave and disability leave.

Meanwhile, Thursday will revisit annual leave and purchased leave, long service leave, and portability of leave.

