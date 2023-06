AUKUS’s neglected dimension? The US congress and its concerns

While AUKUS has been celebrated in Australian military and planning circles as a coup of significance, one that promises Canberra security in a region of increasing antagonism and competition, one aspect of the pact has received less critical attention.

For all the generous offering of submarine nuclear propulsion technology, the sort the US has only ever shared with the UK, its supply has one formidable and potential obstacle: the US congress.

In March this year, the Biden administration expressed keenness that congress enacts the necessary legislation to authorise the transfer of nuclear submarine technology along similar lines to that adopted towards the UK in 1958.