CPSU members seeing red this Wednesday on pay offer

CPSU members will wear red on Wednesday to express their displeasure with the Australian Public Service Commission’s pay and pay-equity proposals.

Members will wear red attire on the day of action, following the union’s announcement last week it had overwhelmingly voted to reject the government’s first pay offer of 10.5%.

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said the union would be “steadfast” in pushing the APSC on pay and pay equity in the upcoming weeks.

“Our members will be wearing red to demonstrate to their agencies, the APSC and the government that they are disappointed with both the pay and pay equity proposals and that they are united in their campaign to achieve a better outcome,” Donnelly said.

“Our members wanted to see numbers that recognise the dedication and hard work of public sector employees, that address the attraction and retention crisis in the APS, and that go some way in easing financial pressures.

“And they wanted to see an ambitious pay equity proposal that not only gives an immediate lift to employees who have fallen behind but one that also lays out a path to real service-wide pay equity.”

Donnelly added CPSU’s members have clearly communicated to both the APSC and the federal government that current proposals were falling short.

It’s not the first time the union has used apparel to make a statement, with a May campaign asking public servants to share stories on why they need a pay rise alongside a photo of their shoes.

The CPSU’s initial claim was 20%, breaking down to 9% in the first year, 6% in the second and 5% in the third.

Meanwhile, the most recent bargaining update from the APSC focused on remote working and notice periods, as reported by The Mandarin.

Chief negotiator Peter Riordan called for a review of the “significant and complex” of remote localities arrangements, as well as discussing a standard two-week notice period.

As APS-bargaining continues, last week the CPSU put in an application with the Fair Work Commission for a protected ballot action.

If the application is approved, CPSU members in Services Australia would be able to vote on whether to take protected industrial action.

