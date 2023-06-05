Australia needs an AI commission to tame sociopathic technology

Commentators and science nerds have been telling us for years that artificial intelligence (AI) will ‘one day’ arrive and disrupt human economies and communities. That day is here.

ChatGPT has fuelled public awareness, but large language models are just the canary in the coal mine. Despite great uncertainty in precisely how AI technologies will develop, what is clear is that AI technologies are set to transform human society, how we experience our lives and understand reality.

Like a new pair of glasses and hearing aids that are difficult to remove, AI will shape our perception of life as it influences what we see, think and experience online and offline. Our everyday life will be augmented by having a super bright intern always by our side.

Service delivery by governments and businesses will be transformed unleashing creative destruction in some sectors of the economy, but hopefully driving the next big productivity boost Australia so desperately needs. It’s certainly not all unwelcome.

Yet over the next generation, living with non-human pseudo-intelligence will challenge established notions of what it is to be human. Our understanding of the universe and our world has been developed for millennia through reason, the scientific method and faith.

Advanced AI systems trained on massive data sets are already spotting new links and patterns, providing novel insights and conclusions. Many appear true yet are beyond human comprehension, while others are downright weird and wrong, the result of faulty data or algorithms. AI is maths, not magic, not modern-day Delphic oracles to be worshipped or blindly obeyed.

Citizens and policymakers have to urgently get a grip. AI is bringing super high IQ but low (or no) EQ to all manner of things and will make some corporations a tonne of money. But exponentially more powerful AI technologies unaligned with human ethics and goals bring unacceptable risks; individual, societal, catastrophic – and perhaps one day existential – risks.

Put simply, super-powerful AI is a sociopath. A shoggoth on which engineers paint a smiley mask, attempting to prevent misuse. But how might authoritarian governments, bad actors or rogue citizens misuse AI? To trash human rights, attack democratic societies, scale up scams and organised crime, and harness dangerous knowledge and capabilities otherwise unavailable. It’s more serious than the opposition’s big fear, that AI large language models may support the Indigenous Voice.

Just as humanity is right to worry about risky ‘gain of function’ virology research we are right to worry about uncontrolled generative AI technologies. Imagine unleashing this pseudo-intelligence with self-executing power, acting without intermediating human judgement. An internet-enabled weapon of mass dissemination.

Safer ‘high IQ, high EQ’ AI technologies well aligned to human values and needs are much harder and only possible with public intervention. Decisions that shape the future of society cannot be left to the private interests of technologists or multinationals alone.

Governments must act in the public and national interest to establish guardrails and determine how and where to apply both the accelerator and the brake. Harnessing the benefits of AI, yet moderating access or intervening to manage risks and community anxieties. AI use must support our established values of social justice, equality, democratic participation and nation-building.

Our new government has taken laudable first steps yet, like every other nation, Australia’s AI capability and governance gap in the public and private sectors is worrying and action is needed. Minister for industry and science Ed Husic is now seeking public input to develop governance mechanisms to ensure AI is used safely and responsibly in Australia.

Diverse approaches to AI governance and investment are being explored globally. US president Joe Biden’s proposed AI Bill of Rights or senator Chuck Schumer’s four ‘guardrails’ framework. The UK’s AI White Paper focused on ‘pro-innovation’ guidelines for regulators. The EU or China’s attempts to regulate the tech itself.

Australia has a chance to cherry-pick from these and craft a world-leading AI response, helping in turn to shape the responses of other nations. We should unashamedly voice, champion and embed Australian values in our regulatory approach — first and foremost our famed ‘fair go’ for people.

None of this is easy. Globally, given the technology’s portability and commercial and national interests at play, the challenge of shaping and regulating AI in the public interest is comparable in complexity to climate change or nuclear weapons non-proliferation.

I propose the establishment of a time-limited Australian AI commission, say for five or six years, located at the centre of government in the prime minister’s portfolio reporting jointly to the prime minister and the minister for industry and science, bringing together industry, public servants, academics and civil society. The AI Centre currently buried in CSIRO and tasked far too unambitiously by the Morrison government could be reformed or recreated as this new commission with a broader central role.

An AI commission would not obviate the need for urgent actions. The most immediate risks arise from wrongly deployed or bad AI systems trained on flawed data or built with bad algorithms, or both. Protecting hard-won anti-discrimination norms in hiring, lending, renting while harnessing the benefits of AI. Regulating the use of AI and surveillance of workers in workplaces or citizens generally. Safeguarding citizens’ rights to accountability and transparency in public decisions: just as in robodebt, ‘because the AI told me to’ is not a good explanation for a decision.

Public administrators need the confidence to deploy technology for everyone’s benefit with appropriate safeguards.

In such a dynamic environment, an AI commission is preferable to traditional government department processes. Its functions could include fostering public awareness and education, rapidly building capability across the public sector, formulating options to guide policy responses including building sovereign capability, reviewing proposals and engaging with international thinking and debate around AI.

Bureaucrats and ministers generally avoid new commissions as they’re harder to control. But ‘light-touch institutionalisation’ of cross-disciplinary debate would see ethicists, lawyers, philosophers, psychologists, economists, doctors, sociologists, educators and public administrators as equal partners to engineers and scientists.

A parallel could be drawn with the Climate Change Authority, the Australian Cybersecurity Centre or the Canberra Commission on the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

I believe we also need to examine regulating access to the most powerful tech. We don’t allow people to pick up their kids in battle tanks or businesses to run around with rocket launchers.

Of course, it matters not if my ideas prevail — the important thing is to get on with regulatory and enabling actions. There’s no time to waste.

The risks are enormous if we fail to act or muck it up, but so are the benefits of getting this right. Let’s democratise the conversation about Australian AI governance via this public consultation process and get on with it in the national interest.

READ MORE:

ATO concerned about AI tools generating unreliable information