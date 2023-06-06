Conroy off to float AUKUS implementation ideas about nuclear submarines in America

Australia’s defence industry and international development minister will be travelling to the US later this week to work out details about how AUKUS submarines will be acquired through the trilateral alliance.

Pat Conroy will hold high-level talks with representatives from the US Administration and congress about the implementation of the next steps to obtain the nuclear-powered boats.

In a statement, the minister said he was pleased the congress would consider legislative proposals drafted by the administration, as “early necessary steps for the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines program.”

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with both the Administration and Congress to progress key alliance priorities including enhancing the two-way transfer of technology and information, and meaningful engagement in the Indo-Pacific,” Conroy said.

The minister also plans to visit the manufacturing site that produces US Navy submarines, including the Virginia-class submarines, at the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Connecticut.

Conroy will then fly to Varanasi, India for the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting. This will be his first official visit to the country.

The G20 agenda will include the 2030 Agenda, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as contemporary international development challenges.

“The Australian government is a strong supporter of our multilateral institutions,” Conroy said.

“The only way to address the world’s greatest development challenges is through collective solutions.”

