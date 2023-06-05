Comprehensive review into Health’s financial controls following ANAO report

Health and Aged Care secretary Brendan Murphy’s department is commissioning a “comprehensive review” of the department’s financial controls and assurance framework following an ANAO report into one of the programs.

The scathing auditor-general’s report released on Monday found the administration of the Community Health and Hospitals Program (CHHP) was “ineffective and fell short of ethical requirements”.

In the department’s response to the report, Murphy said that some of the challenges were “due to the rapid genesis and implementation of projects the former government selected and announced”.

The secretary also noted challenges around projects already selected and announced by the government were being faced by other agencies, particularly in relation to election commitments.

“Throughout the administration of the program the department has considered carefully its stewardship obligations and has acted with honesty, impartiality and transparency,” Murphy wrote.

“The findings will support the ongoing review and improvement of the department’s advice to governments.”

The $1.25 billion initiative was announced in December 2018, five months before the 2019 federal election, with a further $747 million committed for associated projects.

Funding was provided in the form of grants to Primary Health Networks and state and territory governments in a bid to ease pressure on community services and hospitals.

“Health’s administration of CHHP grants was not appropriate, involving deliberate breaches of the relevant legal requirements and the principles underpinning them,” the report said.

The audit found the governance of the funding arrangements was “not effective”.

Only two of 63 national partnership agreement projects assessed by the health department were deemed “highly suitable” with more than half (34) chosen outside any expression-of-interest process.

Seven of 108 grants had no opportunity guidelines.

“Executive oversight, risk and fraud management were deficient,” the report found.

“Projects funded under grant agreements with Primary Health Networks and non-government organisations were designed, assessed, established and managed in a manner … largely inconsistent with the commonwealth grants rules and guidelines.”

Among the report’s four recommendations were ensuring advice to the government is consistent with the commonwealth’s grant rules and guidelines, and grant assessments support a value-for-money recommendation.

The department has accepted all four recommendations.

In the key messages for all Australian government agencies, the ANAO said it was the responsibility of entities administering grants to make sure guidelines are being complied with, including giving advice when grants programs’ objectives or value for money are not being met.

With AAP

READ MORE:

The role of data science in optimising health and other government services