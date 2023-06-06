Ten-year low in perception of police integrity, report finds

Public perceptions of police integrity are at a 10-year low, according to the mid-year release of the Report on Government Services (ROGS) by the Productivity Commission.

In 2021-22, 66.3% of people nationally said they agreed or strongly agreed that police treated people fairly and equally, compared to a 77.7% high.

For police “are honest”, 68.6% of people agreed or strongly agreed, down from a high of 75.9%.

Additionally, for police “perform their job professionally”, 82% agreed or strongly agreed, down from an 88.8% high.

All three of the above were 10-year lows, with the highs all reported in 2014-15.

Broken down by state and territory jurisdiction, NSW had the lowest reported faith in police integrity, with 61.6% of respondents agreeing police treat people fairly and equally.

Conversely, Tasmania had the highest results in that area, with 73.8% of people agreeing with the statement.

In Victoria, the figure was 67.3%, a slight increase from the previous year of 67.2%. Victoria Police was recently subject to an Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission report, which found evidence of predatory behaviour.

The data results come from the National Survey of Community Satisfaction with Policing, commissioned by all Australian state and territory police.

The Productivity Commission noted the results could be affected by hearsay and media reporting, given the results are on perceptions of policy integrity not actual levels.

Interestingly, perceptions of police integrity do not appear to correlate with the number of complaints against police.

Complaints per 100,000 people in 2021-22 increased in all jurisdictions, except for Queensland and ACT.

Tasmania had the highest, with 215.5 complaints per 100,000 people, while ACT had the lowest with 22.3 complaints per 100,000 people.

In the same data release, the public’s perception of safety was at 89% nationally when home alone at night.

However, this number dropped to 53.8% when walking locally at night and 32.7% when using public transport at night.

Looking at the jurisdictions, the ACT had the highest number of people who felt safe or very safe at 40.2%, while the NT had the lowest with 14.9%.

